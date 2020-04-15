You are here

  • Home
  • Mideast set for worst slump in decades: IMF report

Mideast set for worst slump in decades: IMF report

With a 2 percent growth forecast, Egypt will be the only regional country not to see its gross domestic product fall this year, according to the IMF World Economic Outlook report. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pztxr

Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

Mideast set for worst slump in decades: IMF report

  • Lender expects oil price to remain under $45 through 2023 as global economic outlook deteriorates
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

DUBAI: The Middle East and North Africa economy will contract by 3.3 percent this year, the biggest slump in four decades, hammered by the coronavirus and low oil prices, the IMF said on Tuesday.

 

In its World Economic Outlook, the International Monetary Fund said that the damage would be much worse than the region’s last major shock, the 2008-09 global financial crisis, when it managed to post modest growth.

The region, which includes all Arab countries and Iran, will suffer its worst economic performance since 1978 when it was convulsed with unrest and shrank by 4.7 percent, according to World Bank data. The IMF said that all the regional countries apart from Egypt will see their gross domestic product (GDP) fall this year.

Saudi Arabia, the region’s heavyweight which is just emerging from an oil price war with Russia that saw crude prices crash, is headed for a 2.3 percent contraction.

“The fast deterioration of the global economic outlook as the epidemic has spread and the breakdown of the OPEC+ agreement among oil suppliers have weighed heavily on commodity prices,” the global lender said.

Its report was prepared before the OPEC+ grouping — which takes in OPEC producers and allies — reached agreement on Sunday to cut output by nearly 10 million barrels a day, the largest in history.

From mid-January to end-March, prices dropped by 65 percent or $40 a barrel and gas prices declined by 38 percent, the IMF said. It projected prices to remain below $45 a barrel through 2023, about 25 percent below the average last year.

FASTFACT

6%

Iran’s economy, the second largest in the Middle East, is forecast to shrink 6 percent in 2020 for its third contraction in a row.

Arab countries, which have reported more than 20,000 coronavirus cases along with more than 700 deaths, have resorted to sweeping lockdowns and curfews to prevent the spread of the disease, disrupting local economies.

Years of conflicts in several Arab countries including Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Libya have battered their economies and created widespread poverty. And many Middle Eastern countries, notably the Gulf states plus Iraq and Iran, depend on oil revenues to finance their budgets.

“These developments are expected to weigh heavily on oil exporters with undiversified revenues and exports,” said the IMF, adding that lower oil prices will meanwhile benefit oil-importing nations.

The UAE’s economy, the most diversified in the region, is projected to contract by 3.5 percent, while Qatar, the third-largest in the Gulf, is expected to slide 4.3 percent. Iran’s economy, the second largest in the Middle East, is forecast to shrink 6 percent for its third contraction in a row. 

Iran has been hit hard by the coronavirus, reporting more than 73,000 cases and 4,585 deaths.

The economy of Lebanon, which has defaulted on its debt, is expected to shrink by 12 percent, while Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, is headed for a 4.7 percent fall.

Only Egypt is projected to stay in positive territory with 2 percent growth, although that is way down from the 6 percent projected before the coronavirus crisis hit.

Topics: Middle East economy International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Related

Business & Economy
IMF to provide debt relief to help 25 countries deal with coronavirus pandemic
Update
Middle-East
Middle East countries return stranded citizens, as coronavirus cases rise

SoftBank huge loss estimate renews asset sale focus

Updated 24 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

SoftBank huge loss estimate renews asset sale focus

  • Record $13 billion deficit boosts plan for sell-down to raise cash and restore confidence
Updated 24 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: SoftBank Group Corp’s estimate that it will post a record $13 billion full-year loss, dragged down by its spluttering $100 billion Vision Fund, has renewed attention on a planned asset sell-down aimed at raising cash and restoring confidence.

SoftBank shares fell as much as 4 percent on Tuesday before recovering to close up 5 percent after the group late on Monday said it sees a 1.8 trillion yen ($16.7 billion) full-year loss at the Vision Fund as its tech bets crumble.

The disastrous performance at the fund on which Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has staked his reputation will drag the entire group to its largest annual loss, underscoring the need for his plan to raise up to 4.5 trillion yen through asset sales.

While domestic carrier SoftBank Corp. is seen as a possible target, SoftBank is dependent on its dividends for cash flow, leaving its stake in Alibaba Group Holding the most likely to be sold down or monetized, UBS analyst Kei Takahashi wrote in a client note.

SoftBank’s biggest asset, its 26 percent stake in the Chinese e-commerce leader, has already been used as collateral to borrow more than a trillion yen, with collar transactions contributing a further 200 billion at the end of December.

The Alibaba stake could be used to raise 3 trillion yen, Takahashi wrote, along with using its stake in wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc, which just completed a merger with SoftBank’s Sprint, as collateral for loans.

The move comes as SoftBank is under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management to improve shareholder returns, with the group announcing a share buyback of up to 2.5 trillion yen.

The rise in SoftBank’s shares on Tuesday followed comments from the Japan Credit Rating Agency, which said that the impact of the expected annual loss on SoftBank’s credit rating is limited as it will not greatly affect debt ratios.

SoftBank’s willingness to leverage its investments adds to a lack of transparency around its finances, contributing to its persistent conglomerate discount.

A third of its stake in SoftBank Corp. has also been used as collateral, with Vision Fund investments similarly employed to raise cash.

The Vision Fund recorded a loss of about 800 billion yen in the nine months to December. SoftBank did not provide details on which tech bets account for the wider loss in the quarter through March — a practice which is a long-standing irritant for analysts and investors who complain of the conglomerate’s opaque accounting methods.

 

Topics: SoftBank

Related

Business & Economy
SoftBank to sell up to $41 bn in assets to buy shares, reduce debt
Business & Economy
Japan telecom SoftBank CEO says Elliott investment ‘positive’

Latest updates

117 million children face measles risk
Mideast set for worst slump in decades: IMF report
What We Are Reading Today: The Industrialists
SoftBank huge loss estimate renews asset sale focus
Troll no more: Energy Twitter group’s big short on shale comes good

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.