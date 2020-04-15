You are here

  • Home
  • Airbnb secures new $1 billion loan

Airbnb secures new $1 billion loan

Airbnb said in September it planned to list its shares in 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yg4cm

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Airbnb secures new $1 billion loan

  • Loan secured just days after closing a $1 billion debt deal
  • Airbnb said in September it planned to list its shares in 2020
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK/BOSTON: Airbnb, whose home rental business is suffering as the coronavirus pandemic freezes global travel, has secured a new $1 billion loan just days after closing a $1 billion debt deal, the company said on Tuesday.
Parties to the new loan deal included private equity firms Silver Lake, Apollo Global Management, Sixth Street Partners, Oaktree Capital Management and Owl Rock, several sources with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.
Silver Lake, one of the two investors in the debt deal days ago, is “one of the biggest players” in this new deal, said one of the sources.
The terms of the new deal are first lien debt, meaning these creditors would be paid first if Airbnb were to default, the sources said. The loan is for five years, with an interest rate of 750 basis points over the Libor benchmark, they said, adding that it was sold at a slight discount to the loan’s par value which would see investors earn a rate of around 12 percent.
The sources requested anonymity as the matter is private. Apollo, Oaktree, Silver Lake, Owl Rock and Sixth Street declined to comment.
The advisers on the new deal were Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, Airbnb said.
Last week’s $1 billion bond deal with Silver Lake and Sixth Street included warrants for the two private equity firms that can be exercised at an $18 billion valuation.
That figure is below the $26 billion Airbnb cited as an internal valuation in early March and well below the $31 billion valuation it gained in its 2017 Series F fundraising round.
Airbnb said in September it planned to list its shares in 2020. It has not commented publicly whether the turmoil in the travel industry will impact those plans.

Topics: Finance Airbnb

Related

Media
Airbnb suspends bookings in Beijing for rest of February
Offbeat
Airbnb to train volunteers for science research sabbatical

Norwegian Air shares plummet as survival depends on rescue plan

Norwegian Air had faced financial problems before the pandemic hit. (Reuters)
Updated 15 April 2020
Reuters

Norwegian Air shares plummet as survival depends on rescue plan

  • Even before the outbreak of the coronavirus, Norwegian Air faced financial problems after becoming overburdened with debt after a fast expansion in recent years
Updated 15 April 2020
Reuters

OSLO: The shares of Norwegian Air plummeted on Tuesday, and have now eroded almost their entire value from a 2015 peak, as the airline’s survival depends on creditors accepting a rescue plan proposed last week.
The shares slumped as much as 62.5 percent as markets reopened after the Easter holidays. It was the first time they had traded since the airline outlined its rescue plan on April 8, which would convert $4.3 billion of debt into equity, and raise some new equity — wiping out much of the remaining value of the company’s current shares.
The shares later regained some ground to trade at 29 percent lower on the day — a loss of 97 percent from their all-time high in May 2015.
Even before the outbreak of the coronavirus, Norwegian Air faced financial problems after becoming overburdened with debt after a fast expansion in recent years.
“Norwegian is at the end of the line. Yet there is hope for the airline and pending creditor agreement, it may continue to fly,” analysts at brokerage Bernstein noted, adding that the company needs at least 2.7 billion crowns of equity.
“Rounded to the nearest Krone (crown), existing shares are all but worthless,” the brokerage said.

FASTFACT

90% On March 16 the airline announced the temporary layoff of 7,300 staff, about 90 percent of its workforce.

The budget carrier has grounded most of its fleet due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on travel and on March 16 announced the temporary layoff of 7,300 staff, about 90 percent of its workforce.
In order for the company to stay in business, it must also convince bondholders to accept the proposed conversion of debt, Bernstein noted.
“If they do not, then we expect operations to cease, bankruptcy proceedings to start, and shareholders to get nothing,” it added.
Before Tuesday’s fall, Norwegian’s shares were down 78 percent this year, under-performing other major European airlines, which were down between 30 percent and 60 percent.
The airline must now convince its creditors to agree to the rescue plan before it is put to a shareholders’ vote on May 4.
The Oslo stock exchange said on Tuesday that trading in Norwegian’s shares would be subject to special observation until there was further clarification of the airline’s situation.

Topics: Norwegian Air

Related

Business & Economy
Wizz Air cuts jobs, pay as planes remain grounded
Business & Economy
SoftBank huge loss estimate renews asset sale focus

Latest updates

Airbnb secures new $1 billion loan
Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 2,486, deaths by 285
Thailand reports 30 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
Ramadan’s Taraweeh prayers banned in Jordan mosques this year amid coronavirus fears
UN praises UAE’s support for African countries during coronavirus crisis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.