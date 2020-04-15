You are here

Asian leaders make vow on trade and food supplies as coronavirus bites

Leaders agreed to share resources and fight to limit damage to the region’s tourism and export-reliant economies at the ASEAN summit in Hanoi. (AFP)
AFP

Asian leaders make vow on trade and food supplies as coronavirus bites

HANOI: Southeast Asian leaders pledged to keep trade routes open to protect food supplies and stockpile medical equipment at a summit held online on Tuesday, as they warned of the crippling economic cost of the coronavirus.

Led by Vietnam — which chaired the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting — leaders agreed to share resources and fight to limit further damage to the region’s tourism and export-reliant economies.

But an emergency fund proposed by Hanoi to tackle the pandemic did not appear to have been given the go-ahead.

In a joint declaration, leaders committed “to keeping ASEAN’s markets open for trade and investment . . . with a view to ensuring food security.” They also pledged to cooperate to ensure adequate supplies of personal protective equipment and diagnostic tools, as well as using “reserve warehouses to support the needs of ASEAN Member States in public health emergencies.”

China later said that it planned to set up a special fund to help ASEAN countries combat the pandemic, but declined to say how much money would be allocated.Following the summit — which was joined by leaders from China, Japan and South Korea — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also declared his support for a $5 billion recovery package proposed by the Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

“We welcome the AIIB’s proposal of a COVID-19 Recovery Facility with an initial capitalization of 5 billion US dollars,” Li said, according to state media.

In opening remarks via video conference, Vietnam premier Nguyen Xuan Phuc hailed the work of ASEAN in fighting the virus.

However, he warned that the disease “has badly impacted people’s lives, their socio-economic situation . . . challenging stability and social security.”

Vietnam has had some success in containing the virus through extensive quarantines and social distancing. It has recorded 265 infections and no deaths, while Thailand has also kept its numbers relatively low with just over 2,500 cases and 40 deaths.

The situation is mixed elsewhere across the region, with fears that limited testing in Indonesia has played out into the low caseload — and under 400 deaths — for the country of 260 million.

Similarly, threadbare health systems from Myanmar to Laos are widely believed to be missing the true scale of infections.

A recent surge in cases in Singapore has raised fears the pandemic could rebound in places that had batted back the initial outbreak.

Vietnam used the summit to propose funding to deal with the pandemic, an idea backed by both Malaysia and the Philippines.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte warned that he was “particularly concerned with food security.”

The whole region has been hit hard by the virus.

In Vietnam many factories are still running, but, in a sign of the ongoing risks, dozens of workers at a Samsung unit in the north were ordered into quarantine after one tested positive for the virus.

The Thai economy, the second-largest in ASEAN, is expected to shrink by 5.3 percent this year — a 22-year low.

Topics: ASEAN Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Coronavirus Vietnam

Saudi Arabia leads G20 to agree on debt suspension for world’s poorest countries

Updated 40 min 46 sec ago
Agencies

Saudi Arabia leads G20 to agree on debt suspension for world’s poorest countries

  • Finance minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said members would provide international financial assistance to the most vulnerable countries
  • IMF and World Bank praised the new G20 debt relief agreement
Updated 40 min 46 sec ago
Agencies

DUBAI: Financial officials of the Group of 20 major economies said on Wednesday they had agreed on a coordinated approach for a suspension of debt service payments for the world’s poorest countries starting on May 1 until the end of the year.
The decision to suspend both principal repayments and interest payments affects all the International Development Association (IDA) countries that are currently on debt service to the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, and all least developed countries as defined by the United Nations that are currently on any debt service to the IMF and the World Bank.
The move is part of efforts to provide stimulus to the global economy amid the new coronavirus outbreak, which is pushing the global economy into the steepest downturn since the Great Depression.
“We agreed on a coordinated approach with a common term sheet providing the key features for this debt service suspension initiative, which is also agreed by the Paris Club,” the G20 said in a joint statement.
They also called on private creditors to participate in the initiative “on comparable terms.”

Mohammed Al-Jadaan, who chaired the meeting, said the G20 had delivered on two concrete actions.

"First, delivering a joint G20 action plan in response to COVID-19 ... in order to advance international economic cooperation as we navigate this crisis and look ahead to a robust and sustained global economic recovery," he said.

"And second, providing international financial assistance to the most vulnerable countries."
The IMF director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank David Malpass on Wednesday praised the new G20 debt relief agreement, which suspends bilateral debt service payments by poor countries.
Georgieva, in a statement to a meeting of G20 leaders also said the IMF was “urgently” seeking some $18 billion in new resources for the Fund’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust for poor countries and was exploring how the use of special drawing rights could aid this effort.
The debt suspension will last until the end of the year but creditors will consider a possible extension during 2020, the G20 said.

*With Reuters

Topics: G20 G20 Saudi Arabia 2020

