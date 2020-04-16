You are here

  • Home
  • 2,569 new deaths in 24 hours bring US coronavirus toll past 28,000

2,569 new deaths in 24 hours bring US coronavirus toll past 28,000

1 / 2
A New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) wearing personal protective equipment assist a woman who was having difficulty breathing during ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in New York on April 15, 2020. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)
2 / 2
Nurses and medical workers react as police officers and pedestrians cheer them outside Lenox Hill Hospital on April 15, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ru85u

Updated 16 April 2020
AFP

2,569 new deaths in 24 hours bring US coronavirus toll past 28,000

  • Number of cases in the US has reached 636,35 — Johns Hopkins
  • Trump criticized for putting name on COVID-19 stimulus checks
Updated 16 April 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday posted nearly 2,600 additional deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours, a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any country, Johns Hopkins University said.
A running tally from Johns Hopkins showed 2,569 victims at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time (0030 GMT Thursday), compared with the same time the previous evening, bringing the total number of US deaths to 28,326 — higher than any other nation.
The figures came after President Donald Trump earlier in the evening said “the data suggests that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases,” and he will announce Thursday the first plans for lifting coronavirus lockdowns.
According to Johns Hopkins, the number of cases in the US reached 636,350.

Trump blasted for credit-grabbing

Meanwhile, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Donald Trump as “shameful” Wednesday after it emerged that the president’s name will be printed on stimulus checks, potentially delaying payments to Americans struggling during the coronavirus crisis.
The Treasury Department confirmed to AFP that Trump’s name will be printed on paper checks of up to $1,200 that soon will be rushed out to tens of millions of people.
The unprecedented Treasury order could delay the check process by a few days, The Washington Post reported late Tuesday, citing senior Internal Revenue Service officials.
“Delaying direct payments to vulnerable families just to print his name on the check is another shameful example of President Trump’s catastrophic failure to treat this crisis with the urgency it demands,” Pelosi said in a statement.
Other Democratic lawmakers and members of the public joined in the criticism online, some attacking Trump for politicizing an election-year crisis.
The president downplayed the controversy when asked about it during his evening press conference.
“Well I don’t know too much about it but I understand my name is there,” Trump said.
“I don’t know where they’re going, how they’re going. I do understand it’s not delaying anything and I’m satisfied with that.”
He added: “I don’t imagine it’s a big deal. I’m sure people will be very happy to get a big fat beautiful check and my name is on it.”
The payments stem from a $2 trillion emergency rescue package crafted by congressional Democrats, Republicans and the White House that Trump signed into law in late March.
The massive bill, the largest of its kind ever passed by Congress, was aimed at delivering urgently needed relief to millions of American families and businesses devastated by the deadly pandemic.
Trump himself had said on April 3 that he was not interested in signing the checks.
“It’s a Trump administration initiative, but do I want to sign them? No,” he said during a daily coronavirus task force briefing.
The checks feature Trump’s name, not his signature.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

World
Coronavirus spreads on French aircraft carrier, hundreds infected
Special
World
Mafia defies Italy’s coronavirus lockdown

Russia reports nearly 28,000 coronavirus cases after new record daily rise

Updated 16 April 2020
Reuters

Russia reports nearly 28,000 coronavirus cases after new record daily rise

  • Thirty-four people died in the last 24 hours
Updated 16 April 2020
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia reported 3,448 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, up from 3,388 the day earlier.
The overall number of cases reached 27,938.
Thirty-four people died in the last 24 hours, which took the national coronavirus death toll to 232, the Russian coronavirus crisis response center said.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Coronavirus cases in Russia near 25,000 after record daily rise
photos
Offbeat
Russians decorate isolation by recreating artworks

Latest updates

Jordan’s King Abdullah II calls for national database on strategic reserves
Disney + films, series to stream at home on OSN
Egyptian artist Farah Abdelhamid: ‘More is more’
Russia reports nearly 28,000 coronavirus cases after new record daily rise
Israeli president asks parliament to choose prime minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.