You are here

  • Home
  • Northern Exposure: Classic TV to binge-watch

Northern Exposure: Classic TV to binge-watch

“Northern Exposure” was broadcasted in 1990. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/whfv5

Updated 17 April 2020
Adam Grundey

Northern Exposure: Classic TV to binge-watch

Updated 17 April 2020
Adam Grundey

AMMAN: “As a series, it has a benevolence about it, and an intelligence. It spoke to the heart in a way that was refreshing.” 

So said Rob Morrow on the 20th anniversary of the 1990 broadcast of the first episode of “Northern Exposure,” in which he played Joel Fleischman — a New York doctor posted against his will to the small (fictional) Alaskan town of Cicely — population 215 — where the show was set. The fish-out-of-water set up was familiar, but the rest of this endearing comedy-drama was anything but. 

The excellent ensemble cast were weird and wonderful in equal measure. From the musings of ex-con-turned-philosopher/DJ Chris to the more down-home wisdom of general store owner Ruth-Anne and Fleischman’s assistant, the relentlessly understated native American Marilyn Whirlwind, the show was full of insights into love, religion, death, race, sexuality and the environment. 

That this never came across as soapbox ranting was down to the delicate touch of the creators and the actors’ pitch-perfect performances. And the fact the show was set in a (stunningly scenic) place where there was little to do but talk (especially in the long, dark winters), often in the town’s only bar, The Brick, run by one of several odd couples in the show — rugged sexagenarian outdoorsman Holling and his klutzy, beautiful wife Shelly (44 years Holling’s junior). 




Rob Morrow played Joel Fleischman in “Northern Exposure.” (Supplied)

Other odd couples included socially awkward wannabe filmmaker and shaman-in-training Ed Chigliak and his boss, the ex-astronaut, millionaire entrepreneur and egomaniac Maurice; Fleischman and his love/hate relationship with tomboyish pilot Maggie O’Connell; and DJ Chris and his somewhat stuffy African-American half-brother Bernard.

Much of the story centered around the seemingly mundane, but would spiral off into oddness such as spirit guides, visions that had an impact on real life, psychic phenomena, and more — all treated as if they, too, were everyday occurrences. 

Throughout, there was a real sense of the affection that the creators and actors had for these characters — and that spread to the audience, who built a true emotional connection to them. It remains one of those series that regularly pops up on social media and the web whenever people talk about their favorite shows.

“Northern Exposure” never talked down to the audience, and while it was low on eye-popping special effects (and budget) it was big on soul. 

Topics: Northern Exposure

Rolling Stones to perform during global special supporting health workers

Updated 17 April 2020
AFP

Rolling Stones to perform during global special supporting health workers

  • A-listers including Celine Dion, Elton John, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder are all set to participate.
  • A six-hour streamed event will precede the prime time televised broadcast, with a laundry list of celebrities set to appear including pop star Christine and the Queens, actors Don Cheadle and Samuel L Jackson
Updated 17 April 2020
AFP

NEW YORK: The Rolling Stones will perform during a star-studded special event also featuring Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, set to broadcast globally Saturday in support of health care workers combatting coronavirus.
The event put on by the international advocacy organization Global Citizen in collaboration with the World Health Organization and superstar Lady Gaga intends to “provide a moment of global unity in the fight to end COVID-19,” said its CEO Hugh Evans.
A-listers including Celine Dion, Elton John, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder are all set to participate.
A six-hour streamed event will precede the prime time televised broadcast, with a laundry list of celebrities set to appear including pop star Christine and the Queens, actors Don Cheadle and Samuel L Jackson, and renowned soccer player Megan Rapinoe.
A Global Citizen publicist confirmed to AFP that all four Stones — Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood — would perform during the event.
“We are honored to be invited to be part of the One World: Together at Home broadcast — from our homes in isolation,” the group said in a statement.
The coronavirus pandemic that’s killed more than 145,600 people worldwide and crippled the global economy has dealt a serious blow to the entertainment industry, halting concerts and festivals including The Stones tour.
The band was set to play 15 shows across North America starting May 8, but all have been postponed due to the pandemic.
Chris Martin of Coldplay kicked off Global Citizen’s “Together, At Home” series last month, playing an Instagram live show.
In recent weeks Lady Gaga teamed up with the organization to help campaign for funds to fight COVID-19, and collaborated to curate the special, which will be hosted by American late-night television personalities Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel.
“I want to highlight this global, kind community that’s coming together right now,” Gaga told Fallon. “It’s this valiant effort that we’re all witnessing, this triumph that is the medical community.”
“This is a global pandemic, but take a second to marvel at the bravery.”
More than 100 artists are scheduled to participate in Saturday’s event, said Evans, who added that many of the performers — including the Stones — had heard of the effort and contacted Global Citizen wanting to take part.
Evans said he “honestly couldn’t believe it” when the British rockers reached out.
“Music provides this moment for us to pause to reflect to unite as one humanity,” he said, to “come back together and say you know what, we truly — it’s not just hyperbole — we truly are all in this together.”
It’s not the first time celebrities have gathered to highlight a crisis: 1985’s Live Aid benefit concert held simultaneously in London and Philadelphia assembled some of the world’s top musicians, including Queen, to play in support of famine relief in Ethiopia.
Global Citizen intends Saturday’s event as a “rallying cry” to support health workers and action for charities on a local level.
It is also urging philanthropists, companies and governments to support the WHO in its coronavirus response efforts, saying its already raised $35 million for local organizations and the international health body’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
“This is really an important age that we live in, where people are grappling with — do they become more isolationist or do they become global citizens?” CEO Evans told AFP.
“I think if COVID-19 has taught us anything it’s that a disease anywhere can mean a disease everywhere.”
The global concert in support of the WHO would appear particularly symbolic considering US President Donald Trump’s announcement that he is halting US funding of the UN body, accusing it of mismanaging the COVID-19 crisis.
Without directly referencing the US leader, Evans said now is the time to support the WHO, “not to walk away.”
“Multilateralism is the only way to fight pandemics,” he said. “You can’t fight a global pandemic one nation at a time.”

Topics: Rolling Stones Coronavirus

Related

Art & Culture
Rolling Stones return to stage, tour after Mick Jagger mends
Offbeat
Rolling Stones get no satisfaction from Trump on song ban

Latest updates

Questions over COVID-19 origins fuel US-China rift
China virus epicenter Wuhan raises death toll by 50%
France says no evidence COVID-19 linked to Wuhan research lab
Britain launches coronavirus vaccine taskforce
Coronavirus: 4.5 billion people confined

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.