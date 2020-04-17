Northern Exposure: Classic TV to binge-watch

AMMAN: “As a series, it has a benevolence about it, and an intelligence. It spoke to the heart in a way that was refreshing.”

So said Rob Morrow on the 20th anniversary of the 1990 broadcast of the first episode of “Northern Exposure,” in which he played Joel Fleischman — a New York doctor posted against his will to the small (fictional) Alaskan town of Cicely — population 215 — where the show was set. The fish-out-of-water set up was familiar, but the rest of this endearing comedy-drama was anything but.

The excellent ensemble cast were weird and wonderful in equal measure. From the musings of ex-con-turned-philosopher/DJ Chris to the more down-home wisdom of general store owner Ruth-Anne and Fleischman’s assistant, the relentlessly understated native American Marilyn Whirlwind, the show was full of insights into love, religion, death, race, sexuality and the environment.

That this never came across as soapbox ranting was down to the delicate touch of the creators and the actors’ pitch-perfect performances. And the fact the show was set in a (stunningly scenic) place where there was little to do but talk (especially in the long, dark winters), often in the town’s only bar, The Brick, run by one of several odd couples in the show — rugged sexagenarian outdoorsman Holling and his klutzy, beautiful wife Shelly (44 years Holling’s junior).







Rob Morrow played Joel Fleischman in “Northern Exposure.” (Supplied)



Other odd couples included socially awkward wannabe filmmaker and shaman-in-training Ed Chigliak and his boss, the ex-astronaut, millionaire entrepreneur and egomaniac Maurice; Fleischman and his love/hate relationship with tomboyish pilot Maggie O’Connell; and DJ Chris and his somewhat stuffy African-American half-brother Bernard.

Much of the story centered around the seemingly mundane, but would spiral off into oddness such as spirit guides, visions that had an impact on real life, psychic phenomena, and more — all treated as if they, too, were everyday occurrences.

Throughout, there was a real sense of the affection that the creators and actors had for these characters — and that spread to the audience, who built a true emotional connection to them. It remains one of those series that regularly pops up on social media and the web whenever people talk about their favorite shows.

“Northern Exposure” never talked down to the audience, and while it was low on eye-popping special effects (and budget) it was big on soul.