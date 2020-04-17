You are here

The best of Palestinian cinema in your home 

Cherin Dabis’ “Amreeka” is the quintessential diaspora story of Palestinians but also relatable to any Arab family who has emigrated abroad. (Supplied)
Updated 17 April 2020
Richard Church

  • Reel Palestine is releasing a film every day this month on its website
DUBAI: UAE-based annual film festival Reel Palestine recently launched its “Home Edition,” allowing viewers to stream some of the finest Palestinian cinema. Most of the films are free, while some require a small rental fee.  

“There is an element of escapism to watching films during times that are challenging and uncertain. We believe that cinema provides a powerful lens through which to transport yourself somewhere else, which may be very much needed for some during these times of social distancing,” co-founder Nadia Rouchdy told Arab News. “We recognize that some Palestinian films may be known for being emotional, which may not be what people are looking for at the moment; however, many of the films, if not the majority, also have a strong element of hope, resilience and determination — films that remind us how amazing humans are, how strong women are, how brave people under occupation are, how creative youth can be, how determined couples can be and more.”

We asked Rouchdy and co-founder Dana Al-Sadek to talk us through a few of their favorite films from the wide selection available on their platform. “We hope to keep Palestine top of mind and heart for those who miss their culture but also to show how powerful Palestinian cinema is,” Rouchdy said.

‘Speed Sisters’

This uplifting 2015 documentary, from award-winning filmmaker Amber Fares, focuses on strong female characters who defy social conformity to excel at their passion — race driving. The film is all about the first all-female racing team in the Middle East.

‘Gaza Surf Club’

This film is one of our favorites, not only because it is beautifully shot, but because you can see how much surfing gives fuel and energy to the characters. Surfing nourishes them, gives them joy and challenges them, even against the backdrop of occupied Gaza. The stories of families supporting their daughters so they can surf will always stay with me, and prove that you should never give up. Interestingly, the directors were actually motivated to travel to Gaza to showcase positive stories when they met a Palestinian student in Germany. 

‘Amreeka’

Cherin Dabis’ “Amreeka” is the quintessential diaspora story of Palestinians but also relatable to any Arab family who has emigrated abroad. The family is instantly lovable and their challenges and successes will resonate and capture your heart. This movie reminds me that having a mixed background of two beautiful cultures is special, but shared with so many others. Truly heart-warming, and a family classic.

‘Epicly Palestine’d’

We worked with (filmmakers) Phil and Theo in Reel Palestine’s first edition. They were so excited that we loved their film about what it was like for Palestinian youths starting a skateboard culture under occupation in the West Bank. What surprised me back then was how much Phil and Theo wanted people to watch this film — they posted it for free. The short is a rare insight into what it’s like to do something that has never been done before, by a group of teenagers whose love of skateboarding comes through so strongly that it’ll be hard for you not to smile.

‘Bonbone’

Rakan Mayasi is part of the Palestinian Diaspora. Through his work in film, he’s trying to discover his own identity/ heritage. The cinematography of this short is so beautiful. You get a glimpse of the landscape while also feeling this sense of suspense throughout the entire film. The film is  quite risqué, but it is based on reality — something that’s not widely known. 

‘Ave Maria’

Basil Khalil’s short film was nominated for Best Live Action Short at the 2016 Oscars. When you hear the synopsis — a family of Israeli settlers crash into the wall of a West Bank convent, disturbing the nuns’ daily routine of silence — it’s not something you think will make you laugh. But Basil did an amazing job of combining comedy with warmth, all while exploring some of the nuanced complexities of living in the West Bank. 

‘Palestine Underground’

For the past 10 years, Palestinian music collective Jazar Crew have been fostering a vibrant party scene in Haifa, as an alternative to the mainstream club scene. This short documentary by Boiler Room, 4:3 and Ma3azef shows that despite political and travel restrictions people have come together through the arts to express themselves. It also gives a glimpse into subcultures and the electronic music scene which we wouldn’t usually have access to on cinema screens.

Rolling Stones to perform during global special supporting health workers

Updated 17 April 2020
AFP

Rolling Stones to perform during global special supporting health workers

  • A-listers including Celine Dion, Elton John, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder are all set to participate.
  • A six-hour streamed event will precede the prime time televised broadcast, with a laundry list of celebrities set to appear including pop star Christine and the Queens, actors Don Cheadle and Samuel L Jackson
Updated 17 April 2020
AFP

NEW YORK: The Rolling Stones will perform during a star-studded special event also featuring Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, set to broadcast globally Saturday in support of health care workers combatting coronavirus.
The event put on by the international advocacy organization Global Citizen in collaboration with the World Health Organization and superstar Lady Gaga intends to “provide a moment of global unity in the fight to end COVID-19,” said its CEO Hugh Evans.
A-listers including Celine Dion, Elton John, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder are all set to participate.
A six-hour streamed event will precede the prime time televised broadcast, with a laundry list of celebrities set to appear including pop star Christine and the Queens, actors Don Cheadle and Samuel L Jackson, and renowned soccer player Megan Rapinoe.
A Global Citizen publicist confirmed to AFP that all four Stones — Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood — would perform during the event.
“We are honored to be invited to be part of the One World: Together at Home broadcast — from our homes in isolation,” the group said in a statement.
The coronavirus pandemic that’s killed more than 145,600 people worldwide and crippled the global economy has dealt a serious blow to the entertainment industry, halting concerts and festivals including The Stones tour.
The band was set to play 15 shows across North America starting May 8, but all have been postponed due to the pandemic.
Chris Martin of Coldplay kicked off Global Citizen’s “Together, At Home” series last month, playing an Instagram live show.
In recent weeks Lady Gaga teamed up with the organization to help campaign for funds to fight COVID-19, and collaborated to curate the special, which will be hosted by American late-night television personalities Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel.
“I want to highlight this global, kind community that’s coming together right now,” Gaga told Fallon. “It’s this valiant effort that we’re all witnessing, this triumph that is the medical community.”
“This is a global pandemic, but take a second to marvel at the bravery.”
More than 100 artists are scheduled to participate in Saturday’s event, said Evans, who added that many of the performers — including the Stones — had heard of the effort and contacted Global Citizen wanting to take part.
Evans said he “honestly couldn’t believe it” when the British rockers reached out.
“Music provides this moment for us to pause to reflect to unite as one humanity,” he said, to “come back together and say you know what, we truly — it’s not just hyperbole — we truly are all in this together.”
It’s not the first time celebrities have gathered to highlight a crisis: 1985’s Live Aid benefit concert held simultaneously in London and Philadelphia assembled some of the world’s top musicians, including Queen, to play in support of famine relief in Ethiopia.
Global Citizen intends Saturday’s event as a “rallying cry” to support health workers and action for charities on a local level.
It is also urging philanthropists, companies and governments to support the WHO in its coronavirus response efforts, saying its already raised $35 million for local organizations and the international health body’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
“This is really an important age that we live in, where people are grappling with — do they become more isolationist or do they become global citizens?” CEO Evans told AFP.
“I think if COVID-19 has taught us anything it’s that a disease anywhere can mean a disease everywhere.”
The global concert in support of the WHO would appear particularly symbolic considering US President Donald Trump’s announcement that he is halting US funding of the UN body, accusing it of mismanaging the COVID-19 crisis.
Without directly referencing the US leader, Evans said now is the time to support the WHO, “not to walk away.”
“Multilateralism is the only way to fight pandemics,” he said. “You can’t fight a global pandemic one nation at a time.”

Topics: Rolling Stones Coronavirus

