  • Nabila Abuljadayel often uses her art to contribute to humanitarian ends
Saudi artist Nabila Abuljadayel has been goodwill ambassador for the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) since 2018. She specializes in portraying royal families through the medium of silk art.

Abuljadayel produced a painting — “Isjod wa Iqtareb” (Prostrate and Draw Near) — during the Kingdom’s COVID-19 lockdown. The painting captures a moment of stillness and contemplation as a cleaner kneels in the courtyard of Makkah’s Grand Mosque, the only worshipper in the normally bustling holy site.

Abuljadayel often uses her art to contribute to humanitarian ends.

The “Alive in My Heart” exhibition, held in Boston 2015, was dedicated to late King Abdullah. Abuljadayel presented the entire collection to Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal.

The supervisor general of KSRelief, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, presented Abuljadayel’s artwork — “Salman the Humanitarian” — to King Salman at the opening ceremony of the Saudi humanitarian aid platform launched by the king as part of the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum in 2018.

In 2019, the new Media and Communication Center at the headquarters of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh acquired 10 of Abuljadayel’s artworks.

Abuljadayel earned her bachelor’s degree in digital art and photography from Northeastern University in Boston in 2016.

Abuljadayel also studied cinema at Harvard University, where her ideas on reviving Saudi heritage through the innovative blending of art and film first materialized.

She has created more than 400 artworks that depict royalty, in particular the Saudi royal family, as well as the Bahraini and Jordanian monarchies.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry announced on Friday 762 new coronavirus cases, meaning the total number of infections in the Kingdom now stands at 7,142.

There were also four new deaths from the COVID-19 virus announced, taking the total fatalities in Saudi Arabia to 87, as well as 59 recoveries, meaning there have been more than 1,000 people to have recovered from the virus in the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Health said it was actively conducting screening for the virus in Makkah and Madinah neighborhoods, adding that the procedures had helped to detect almost 50 percent of the new cases announced on Friday.

Photos tweeted by the ministry showed medical professionals in personal protective equipment (PPE) checking temperatures of residents and taking swab tests for the virus in their homes.

Because Saudi Arabia has recorded a larger number of confirmed cases in crowded residential areas, the spokesman said ministry medical teams are working in high-density areas — including those with an increased number of residential complexes for laborers.

During Friday’s briefing, the ministry also said it had been circulating information handouts in different languages to better communicate the virus restrictions and procedures to residents in the Kingdom.

Also on Friday, the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia said communal Taraweeh and Eid prayers during Ramadan will be performed at home if the coronavirus pandemic continues.

His announcement comes a week before the Holy month is estimated to begin.

