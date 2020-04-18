You are here

  • Home
  • AirAsia, Malaysia Airlines merger an option as COVID-19 hits industry

AirAsia, Malaysia Airlines merger an option as COVID-19 hits industry

A merger with AirAsia is seen as a possible solution to save the ailing Malaysia Airlines. Both are struggling as a result of the collapse in the global airlines industry. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ya5qt

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

AirAsia, Malaysia Airlines merger an option as COVID-19 hits industry

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Merging state carrier Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) with budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd is one of the options to “save” them, Malaysia’s second-most senior minister told Reuters.

The coronavirus pandemic that has killed at least 143,744 people around the world has led to lockdowns, brought air travel to a virtual halt and left airlines battling for survival.

Mohamed Azmin Ali, Malaysia’s minister of international trade and industry, said talks would soon take place on various options to help the country’s airline industry.

He said a possible merger between MAB and AirAsia, a private airline based in Malaysia, was under consideration.

“That discussion took place even last year, even before this pandemic came. But we need to continue the discussion,” he said.

“We need to see how best we can save those airlines, and it’s not going to be a simple answer. Things are bad, the aircraft are not flying. We need to discuss how to address these issues.”

Neither airline responded to a request for comment.

BACKGROUND

The Malaysian government has been seeking a strategic partner for its national airline, which struggled to recover from two tragedies in 2014.

Azmin said that even before the pandemic, it was “no plain sailing” for the airline industry. Since last year, Malaysia has been looking for a strategic partner for MAB.

“We were also looking at some of the proposals coming from international players,” he said. “Now the situation is becoming more complex because of this pandemic. We are looking at all options.”

He did not say from whom the proposals had come for MAB.

MAB has struggled to recover from two tragedies in 2014 — the mysterious disappearance of flight MH370 and the shooting down of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine.

Sources have said AirAsia and Japan Airlines had earlier shown interest in buying a stake. Privately held Malaysian group Golden Skies Ventures said this month it had made a $2.5 billion offer to fully take over MAB’s holding company.

AirAsia said last week it had no incoming revenue and 96 percent of its fleet was grounded, having suspended most of its flights since March.

On Friday, the airline said it planned to resume domestic flights starting with Malaysia on April 29, Thailand and the Philippines on May 1, India on May 4 and Indonesia on May 7. Some of those would be subject to governmental approval.

Topics: Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia ‘in position of strength’ on virus crisis

A Saudi man, wearing a protective mask as a precaution against coronavirus disease, walks past a mural showing the face of King Salman in Riyadh. (AFP)
Updated 10 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi Arabia ‘in position of strength’ on virus crisis

  • Strong reserves, low debt ensure stable outlook for Kingdom, finance minister says
Updated 10 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia is facing the global coronavirus crisis from a position of strength, given its strong financial position and reserves,
with relatively low government debt, its finance minister said.

The Saudi government’s priorities are necessary resources for the health care system, and financial and economic support to those affected by coronavirus, the minister was quoted as saying in a state news agency SPA report on Friday.
It is also taking into account the re-prioritization of spending under the current circumstances, Mohammed Al-Jadaan
said in comments to a virtual meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee on Thursday.

FASTFACT

$1 tn - All members of the International Monetary Fund have access to $1 trillion in lending capacity.

The finance minister said that he expected the global economy to fall into “the worst recession” this year, saying it would be much worse than during the global financial crisis.
The minister also stressed the need to adapt time-bound and transparent financial and monetary measures that will help lead to a rapid economic recovery and contain financial risks.
Al-Jadaan reiterated the Kingdom’s readiness to provide further support if necessary, saying they are closely monitoring the overall situation.
He urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to continue to have flexibility in responding to the needs of members given the uncertainty amid coronavirus outbreak.
The minister said that the Kingdom encourages the IMF to continue its participation and support for the Middle East and North Africa, pointing out that it is in a good position to support its members, with the ability to support $1 trillion in lending.

Topics: Saudi economy

Related

Business & Economy
World Bank warns no ‘free ride’ for commercial creditors on debt relief
Business & Economy
Iraq’s Kurdistan region to defer oil payments, says Genel

Latest updates

AirAsia, Malaysia Airlines merger an option as COVID-19 hits industry
Saudi Arabia ‘in position of strength’ on virus crisis
World Bank warns no ‘free ride’ for commercial creditors on debt relief
Iraq’s Kurdistan region to defer oil payments, says Genel
How socialist Indian state flattened coronavirus curve

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.