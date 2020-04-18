You are here

Arab coalition slams Houthi attack on civilians in Yemen

The Houthis use of ballistic missiles on civilians and civilian instructor reflects the militia’s rejection of efforts and initiatives for the de-escalation of tensions, Al-Malki said. (File/AFP)
Arab News

The spokesperson for Saudi led-Arab coalition slammed the Houthi militia’s attack on civilians in the Yemeni city Maarib, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Friday.

Col. Turki Al-Malki said that the Houthis “deliberately launched a ballistic missile to target civilians” in Marib, east of the capital Sanaa.

The Houthis use of ballistic missiles on civilians and civilian instructor reflects the militia’s rejection of efforts and initiatives for the de-escalation of tensions, Al-Malki said. 

The Arab coalition fighting to restore the internationally recognized government recently announced a two-week ceasefire in Yemen that came into effect on April 9.

The coalition says it is continuing to exercise restraint in its rules of engagement while maintaining the legitimate right to respond proportionately in self-defence and undertaking all necessary measures to protect civilians in Yemen from the Houthis.

The Coalition says will continue its commitment of ceasefire and support the Special Envoy for Yemen to reach a political solution.

Iranian army acquires combat capable drones with 930-mile range

  • The drones could monitor “enemy movements from a considerable distance” and were capable of combat missions, according to the defense minister
  • Tensions between Iran and the United States have reached the highest levels in decades since the United States killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani
DUBAI: The Iranian armed forces have acquired three bomb-carrying drones with a range of 1,500 kilometers (932 miles), Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on state television on Saturday.
The drones could monitor “enemy movements from a considerable distance” and were capable of combat missions, he said at the delivery ceremony in Tehran broadcast on TV.
The aircraft were equipped with bombs and missiles, and they can fly at an altitude of up to 45,000 feet (13,716 meters), he said, without indicating the name of the new drones.
The drones were manufactured by Iran’s military industry with the participation of local universities, he said.
Drones are a key element in Iran’s border surveillance, especially the Gulf waters around the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world’s oil supply flows.
Tensions between Iran and the United States have reached the highest levels in decades since the United States killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3, prompting Iran to fire missiles days later at bases in Iraq where US troops are stationed.

