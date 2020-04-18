Arab coalition slams Houthi attack on civilians in Yemen

The spokesperson for Saudi led-Arab coalition slammed the Houthi militia’s attack on civilians in the Yemeni city Maarib, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Friday.

Col. Turki Al-Malki said that the Houthis “deliberately launched a ballistic missile to target civilians” in Marib, east of the capital Sanaa.

The Houthis use of ballistic missiles on civilians and civilian instructor reflects the militia’s rejection of efforts and initiatives for the de-escalation of tensions, Al-Malki said.

The Arab coalition fighting to restore the internationally recognized government recently announced a two-week ceasefire in Yemen that came into effect on April 9.

The coalition says it is continuing to exercise restraint in its rules of engagement while maintaining the legitimate right to respond proportionately in self-defence and undertaking all necessary measures to protect civilians in Yemen from the Houthis.

The Coalition says will continue its commitment of ceasefire and support the Special Envoy for Yemen to reach a political solution.