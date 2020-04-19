Pakistan to allow Ramadan prayers despite virus threat

You are here

An employee sanitizes the hands of a customer outside a restaurant in Karachi — open for takeaway and delivery services — during a nationwide lockdown. (AFP)
Aamir Saeed

  • President issues 20 conditional guidelines for attending mosques
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday said it would conditionally allow congregational prayers, including Taraweeh and Friday prayers, in mosques during the holy month of Ramadan, which begins next week.

The announcement came after President Arif Alvi held a video conference with religious clerics across all schools of thought to discuss mosque gatherings in the holy month, amid rising cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pakistan.

A day earlier, Alvi held consultative talks on the subject with religious and political leaders, including Jamaat-i-Islami chief, Senator Sirajul Haq, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl leader, Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“This is conditional permission for Taraweeh and Friday prayers in congregations in the mosques,” Alvi announced, and said 20 guidelines had been mutually agreed with the clerics which included keeping six feet distances between worshippers, the removal of carpets, disinfection of mosque floors and cooperation with authorities.

The government has been striving to discourage religious leaders from holding prayer gatherings in mosques amid the pandemic, but around the country, including in the federal capital, people gathered for Friday prayers with senior clerics openly defying government orders.

Worshippers in the Muslim majority country of 210 million people ordinarily gather in mosques in large numbers for special Taraweeh (evening) prayers during Ramadan.

But the government has urged that people this year exercise discipline and caution.

“This is a historic moment as everybody has agreed to the 20-point precautions and guidelines (for congregational prayers),” the president said. “Now it’s the responsibility of every individual to implement them fully.”

Though there are no official figures available, Pakistan is thought to be home to hundreds of thousands of mosques ranging in size from more prominent urban institutions to small community and village mosques dotted around the country. In the past, they have been historically hard to police.

Tahir Ashrafi, central chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) — the country’s council of religious scholars — told Arab News that the body was constituting special committees at district, union council and village level to ensure “complete implementation” of the government’s directions in mosques during Ramadan.

“We will support any government action against a mosque imam over violation of the guidelines,” Ashrafi told Arab News via telephone.

However, he said it was the primary responsibility of provincial authorities to ensure implementation was carried out as per guidelines.

“If this situation continues beyond Ramadan, we may sit with the government again to devise a consensus strategy,” Ashrafi said.

In early April, Pakistan’s largest Islamic missionary organization, Tablighi Jamaat, went ahead with its annual gathering of almost 100,000 people in the eastern city of Lahore.

Following this, the government had to quarantine 20,000 attendees, though the testing and tracking of all suspected patients remains challenging in the resource-strapped country.

The president said the government would review its decision if people failed to abide by the guidelines, or if there was a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“The government has the authority to review its policy in specific areas and (for) those severely infected with the virus,” he added.

Alvi urged people over 50 years of age, minors and those suffering from the flu to stay away from mosque congregations.

“80 percent of our (COVID-19) deaths include people above 50 years of age,” he said.

“Ramadan is a month of forgiveness and salvation,” he added, and said he was hopeful all preventive measures would curb the spread of COVID-19 during Ramadan.

Pakistan has so far reported 7,481 cases of COVID-19, with 143 deaths since the first case was reported on Feb. 26. As part of containment measures, the country has been forced to take stringent steps including the partial lockdown of cities and closure of schools and offices except for a few sectors — bringing its economy to a virtual halt.

Topics: Pakistan Coronavirus

N'DJAMENA: A group of 44 suspected members of Boko Haram, arrested during a recent operation against the jihadist group, have been found dead in their prison cell, apparently poisoned, Chad’s chief prosecutor announced Saturday.
Speaking on national television, Youssouf Tom said the 44 prisoners had been found dead in their cell on Thursday.
An autopsy carried out on four of the dead prisoners revealed traces of a lethal substance that had caused heart attacks in some of the victims and severe asphyxiation in the others, he said.
The dead men were among a group of 58 suspects captured during a major army operation around Lake Chad launched by President Idriss Deby Itno at the end of March.
“Following the fighting around Lake Chad, 58 members of Boko Haram had been taken prisoner and sent to Ndjamena for the purposes of the investigation,” said Tom.
“On Thursday morning, their jailers told us that 44 prisoners had been found dead in their cell,” Tom said, adding that he had attended the scene.
“We have buried 40 bodies and sent four bodies to the medical examiner for autopsy.” An investigation was ongoing to determine exactly how the prisoners had died, he said.

A security source, speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP that “the 58 prisoners were placed in a single cell and were given nothing to eat or drink for two days.”
Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou, secretary general of the Chadian Convention for the Protection of Human Rights (CTDDH), made similar accusations.
Prison officials had “locked the prisoners in a small cell and refusing them food and water for three days because they were accused of belonging to Boko Haram,” Ibedou told AFP. “It’s horrible what has happened.”
The government denied the allegations.
“There was no ill-treatment,” Chad Justice Minister, Djimet Arabi, told AFP by telephone.
“Toxic substances were found in their stomachs. Was it collective suicide or something else? We’re still looking for answers,” he said, adding that the investigation was still ongoing.
One of the prisoners was transferred to hospital on Thursday, but he was “faring much better” and had rejoined “the other 13 prisoners still alive and who are doing very well,” the minister said.

Earlier this week, the minister told AFP the captured men had been transferred to Ndjamena on Tuesday evening and handed over to the court system for trial.
The military operation against Boko Haram killed more than a thousand of the group’s militants and cost the lives of 52 soldiers, a Chadian army spokesman said. The operation ran from March 31 to April 8.
It was launched in response to a devastating attack on Chadian troops on March 23 on a base at Bohoma, in the Lake Chad marshlands, that killed 98 soldiers. It was the largest one-day loss the army has ever suffered.
Since then, Idriss has warned his allies in the region that Chad’s army will no longer take part in operations outside the country.
The force, considered one of the best in the region, has fought Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region as part of the Joint Multinational Force with Nigeria, Cameroon and Niger.
But on Friday, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said Chad remained committed to the G5 Sahel anti-jihadist force operating in the region.
 

Topics: Boko Haram

