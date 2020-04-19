Jouf governor reviews efforts against coronavirus

SAKAKA: Jouf Gov. Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdul Aziz reviewed on Saturday the efforts of the Command and Control Committee of Jouf Health Affairs during a video meeting with the head and members of the committee.

Prince Faisal praised its efforts to ensure the implementation of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He was briefed by the director general of Jouf Health Affairs, Hassan bin Ali Al-Shahrani, on the committee’s work and the health status of the two COVID-19 cases announced two days ago in Al-Qurayyat governorate. Al-Shahrani said the two cases are stable.

Prince Faisal was briefed on measures taken by Jouf Health Affairs and relevant authorities to identify those who have been in contact with the cases and test them.

He emphasized the need to raise public awareness about the pandemic. Prince Faisal said the government has spared no effort in providing all means of support to the health sector and educating everyone on the dangers of the pandemic.

“We hope that everyone understands their role and responsibility toward their families, society and country,” he added.