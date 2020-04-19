Jouf governor reviews efforts against coronavirus

You are here

Jouf Gov. Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdul Aziz. (SPA)
SPA

SPA

SAKAKA: Jouf Gov. Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdul Aziz reviewed on Saturday the efforts of the Command and Control Committee of Jouf Health Affairs during a video meeting with the head and members of the committee.

Prince Faisal praised its efforts to ensure the implementation of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He was briefed by the director general of Jouf Health Affairs, Hassan bin Ali Al-Shahrani, on the committee’s work and the health status of the two COVID-19 cases announced two days ago in Al-Qurayyat governorate. Al-Shahrani said the two cases are stable.

Prince Faisal was briefed on measures taken by Jouf Health Affairs and relevant authorities to identify those who have been in contact with the cases and test them.

He emphasized the need to raise public awareness about the pandemic. Prince Faisal said the government has spared no effort in providing all means of support to the health sector and educating everyone on the dangers of the pandemic.

“We hope that everyone understands their role and responsibility toward their families, society and country,” he added.

Topics: Jouf Coronavirus

SPA

SPA

DAMMAM: Sharqiya Deaf Club has launched a community campaign to educate more than 600 members on the threat of coronavirus.

Specialists created a series of awareness and educational works in sign language to help the hearing impaired take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the pandemic.

The educational sessions consist of videos, produced with the help of sign language interpreters, which are broadcast via the official club site, and other sites.

Saeed Al-Bahes, head of the Sharqiya Deaf Club, said the campaign will strengthen the club’s ties with health agencies in the region, and help to encourage health awareness and slow the spread of the outbreak.

He urged all people to follow health advice and awareness information on the coronavirus published on official sites.

The club campaign also involves delivering medicines to patients’ homes and monitoring individual health needs.

Sign language interpreters provided by the Saudi Ministry of Education joined the virtual lessons to offer information to hearing-impaired students.

Topics: Sharqiya Deaf Club Coronavirus Deaf hearing-impaired

