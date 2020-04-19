LIVE: New coronavirus cases emerge in the Middle East as global infections top 2.3 million

DUBAI: Middle East countries have reported more cases of COVID-19, with Turkey recently overtaking Iran in the region for the number of infections at 82,329 as of Sunday morning.

The global toll of coronavirus stood at 2,328,600, with 160,706 fatalities.

April 19, 2020 (All times in GMT)

10:29 – Iraq said it will ease some coronavirus regulations during Ramadan in certain areas., including lifting curfew between 6 a.m and 7 p.m.

10:22 – Morocco has confirmed 135 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 2,820 infected people.

10:19 – Shipment of protective equipment for health workers due to arrive in UK on Sunday from Turkey has been delayed.

09:58 – Tehran’s City Council President Mohsen Hashemi Rafsanjani said the number of coronavirus fatalities in Tehran is higher than the country’s officially reported numbers.

09:53 – Iran has reported 82,211 coronavirus cases so far, and fatalities have reached 5,118.

09:43 – Lebanon has reported one new case of COVID-10, bringing toll to 673.

09:40 – Kuwait has confirmed 164 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 1,915.

09:29 – Jordan has gradually eased lockdown measures in Aqaba city.

09:21 – Spain's coronivrus toll has slowed, only reporting 410 deaths overnight.

09:09 – Kuwait’s Emir Sabah Al-Sabah said the country will quicken the repatriation of nationals amid the coronavirus pandemic, adding that returnees should stick to self-isolation after arrival.

09:00 – The UAE has recorded 479 new coronavirus cases, 98 recoveries and four deaths.

08:45 – Russia has reported daily record of 6,060 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, bringing the total to 42,853.

08:17 – Palestine has recorded six new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 430 infected people.

07:43 – UK senior minister Michael Gove said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is absolutely on top of things. He also said that Britain’s government is not yet thinking about easing the lockdown enforced almost four weeks ago to help control the coronavirus outbreak.

07:38 – Kuwait has confirmed 25 new coronavirus recoveries, bringing the total to 305 recovered patients.

06:49 – Oman has reported 86 new cases of coronavirus, taking total to 1,266, with 57 new recoveries. The total number recoveries has reached 290.

06:30 – Taiwan has confirmed 22 new cases of coronavirus.

06:14 – Israel’s coronavirus death toll has reached 171.

04:42 – Germany has recorded a rise of 2,458 coronavirus cases, bringing total to 139,897, with 4,294 fatalities.

04:25 – Thailand has reported 32 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths.

01:17 – South Korea has reported eight new coronavirus cases – it’s the first time since the country’s peak in February that the increase has grown by less than 10.

01:03 – The US has reported 1,891 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to John Hopkins Hospital.