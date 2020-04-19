You are here

  • Home
  • California houses homeless in hotels to prevent coronavirus spread 

California houses homeless in hotels to prevent coronavirus spread 

Some 75 percent of the homeless population in Los Angeles live on the street, where they are at increased risk of contracting the coronavirus. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v4uzd

Updated 19 April 2020
Raffi Boghosian

California houses homeless in hotels to prevent coronavirus spread 

  • California's governor Gavin Newsom allocated $50 million from the state’s emergency fund to provide shelters
Updated 19 April 2020
Raffi Boghosian

California Governor Gavin Newsom allocated $50 million from the state’s emergency fund to provide shelters for self-isolation and treatment for those without homes during the coronavirus pandemic. 

A reported 75 percent of the homeless population live on the street, where they are at increased risk of contracting and spreading the virus.

Andrew Bales is CEO of a homeless outreach and recovery organization called Union Rescue Mission, which is located in the Skid Row neighborhood of downtown Los Angeles.

“The way I know right now it’s being laid out is hotels are being rented,” Bales told Arab News. “That’s where we’re going to send our most vulnerable from a mission on the streets of Skid Row. People are moving from there to a hotel where the hotels are being set up like missions: Different levels of care like a hospital.”

One of the early plans to house the estimated 113,000 homeless population was a fleet of 1,300 recreational vehicles across California, with one of the camps at a closed-off beach in Los Angeles. 

“They didn’t work out practically,” said Bales. “They were too costly to rent. They didn’t work out great for being accessible. The wind was blowing strong. I just heard this from a nurse. The wind was blowing strong. Everybody felt the sand pelting them so they actually closed those down at Dockweiler Beach in El Segundo. Moved it to Bell Gardens.”

Hotel rooms have so far proved to be a better solution, with greater privacy, accessibility and the ability to be converted into nursing clinics. The effects of this funding can already be seen on the empty streets of Skid Row, a sign that people are safely indoors.

“Could we be at 40 percent have a roof over their heads and 60 percent are still in the streets? I can’t take account of that,” said Bales. “But I think by the time all this is over perhaps it could be reversed: 75 percent could be under a roof for good and 25 percent still on the streets, and we’ll just keep working until we become a society that doesn’t leave one precious human being on the streets.”

Topics: Coronavirus California homeless

Related

Special
World
Courage and tragedy amid New York’s brutal coronavirus battle
World
New York sees drop in new hospitalizations, deaths keep rising

Suspect dead after more than 10 killed in Canada rampage

Updated 20 April 2020
Reuters

Suspect dead after more than 10 killed in Canada rampage

Updated 20 April 2020
Reuters

PORTAPIQUE, Nova Scotia: A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed more than 10 people, including at least one police officer, during a 12-hour rampage, authorities said on Sunday.
Police told reporters that 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman shot people in several locations across the province and they were still trying to establish a final death toll.
They added that Wortman was dead, but would not confirm a CTV report that he had been shot and killed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
The killings started late on Saturday in the small Atlantic coastal town of Portapique, about 130 km north (80 miles) of the provincial capital, Halifax.
The massacre looked to be the worst act of mass murder in Canada since a gunman killed 15 women in Montreal in December 1989. 

Topics: Canada mass murder

Related

World
New Zealand mosque shooter changes plea to guilty
Special
World
Christchurch’s Muslim community still nervous, one year after New Zealand mosque shootings

Latest updates

When Arab News arrived in Japan
How Arab News launched in Pakistan
Germany signals more help for struggling businesses, workers
Arab News, through its editorial cartoons
France’s retail giant Fnac Darty gets $544m state loan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.