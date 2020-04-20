You are here

Fifteen years on, how maiden Monte Carlo win sparked Nadal breakthrough

Eighteen-year-old Rafael Nadal wins the 2005 Monte Carlo Masters to begin his 11 title runs in the tournament. (Files/Getty Images)
Updated 20 April 2020
AFP

  • Among Rafael Nadal’s 85-trophy career haul, 11 have come in Monte Carlo including a record eight in a row
PARIS: Rafael Nadal celebrates the 15th anniversary of his first Monte Carlo Masters title on Sunday, a victory which sparked a breakthrough season, a maiden Grand Slam triumph at Roland Garros and set the Spaniard on the road to becoming one of the sport’s greatest players.

Nadal was just 18 when he beat Guillermo Coria in the 2005 Monte Carlo final.
Two years earlier, he had offered tennis a glimpse of the future when, at 16, he stunned French Open champion Albert Costa on the famous red clay on the shores of the Mediterranean.
His 2005 triumph was one of 11 titles Nadal captured that year — eight of them on clay at Costa do Sauipe, Acapulco, Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Rome, the French Open, Bastad and Stuttgart.
He also proved he was no slow-court bully, ending the year with hard court victories in Canada, Beijing and Madrid.
That success was also reflected in the rankings.
At the end of 2004, he was at 51; fast forward 12 months and he was the world No. 2.
Among his 85-trophy career haul, 11 have come in Monte Carlo including a record eight in a row from 2005-2012 and three more between 2016-2018.
In 76 matches at the event, he has lost just five times.
Despite his maiden victory in Monte Carlo, however, Nadal was not sounding confident about his chances at Roland Garros later that season.
“No, no, no. I am not favorite, no. It’s my first Roland Garros,” the teenager told reporters in faltering English, a language he was gradually mastering thanks to lessons of “20 minutes, 30 minutes” every day.
“I am playing good now, but I don’t know at the French Open if I’m going to play good or I’m going to play bad.”
He need not have worried.
Just weeks later in Paris, Nadal beat Roger Federer in the semifinals and the now forgotten Mariano Puerta in the final, coming from a set down.
Eleven more Roland Garros crowns have followed for a Grand Slam haul of 19, just one behind Federer’s record 20.
Had it not been for a career-long struggle with wrist and knee problems — which kept him out of nine majors — that figure would likely have been even more impressive.
The ongoing coronavirus crisis has robbed Nadal of the opportunity to clinch a 12th Monte Carlo title.
However, the pause has given rivals time to reflect on Nadal’s 15 years at the top, with 209 weeks in the world No. 1 spot.
He has not dropped out of the top 10 since Monte Carlo in 2005.
“It’s obvious he has a champion’s mentality, what he’s managed to produce over the years on all surfaces, the way he was bouncing back from numerous injuries,” said world No. 1  Novak Djokovic.
Djokovic holds a narrow 29-26 career edge over the Spaniard.
But Nadal is 24-16 against Federer and 17-7 over Andy Murray, the other member of the “Big Four.”
“The resilience, the intensity he brings — when you see him jumping around before you walk onto court, it already intimidates you. A mental giant and a physical giant,” added the Serb.
Murray agreed.
“I would say that, consistently, Rafa has been mentally the strongest,” said the Briton.
“Even when he was 18, 19, which is so rare for the guys coming through. That’s normally the part that takes the longest.”

Wayne Rooney
Updated 20 April 2020
AFP

Updated 20 April 2020
AFP

LONDON: Wayne Rooney may be Manchester United and England’s record goalscorer but he still believes he should have found the back of the net more often during his career, even though he was not a natural finisher.
Rooney, a teenage sensation at Everton, joined United in 2004 and went on to score 253 goals in 559 appearances during a 13-year spell for the Old Trafford club that saw the Red Devils pile up the trophies.
Rooney surpassed 1966 World Cup-winner Bobby Charlton as United’s all-time leading scorer, just as he did for England with a tally of 53 goals from 120 caps.
Despite those figures Rooney, writing in his Sunday Times column, insisted: “I’m going to be honest —  and this might surprise you — but I’m not a natural goalscorer.”
The 34-year-old, now a player-coach at second-tier Derby County, added: “I was never a Gary Lineker or a Ruud van Nistelrooy; I never looked at myself that way.
“I hold the goal records for Manchester United and England and am very proud about that — yet there have been better No. 9s than me. “How did I become a record-breaker if I wasn’t a natural scorer? Time,” Rooney explained. “I played for United for 13 years, England for 15 years. I had time to break those records — and looking back I should have scored more.”

FASTFACT

Wayne Rooney surpassed 1966 World Cup winner Bobby Charlton as United’s leading scorer, just as he did with England with a tally of 53 goals from 120 caps.

Rooney backed Harry Kane to break his England record, although he would like the Tottenham Hotspur striker “to stay high as that No 9” after seeing him drop deeper in during the past two seasons.
“I don’t think it will take long for Harry Kane to claim my England record and it would be a proud moment for me,” Rooney said.
“I’ve never been a selfish player and it would be great for England for Harry to get there. Bobby Charlton had to wait 50 years (for Rooney to break his England record) — I hope it’s not so long for me.
“The United record might last longer simply because players don’t stay at clubs as long as they used to. “Mind you, if (Lionel) Messi or (Cristiano) Ronaldo came to Old Trafford for a swansong they’d probably break it in three or four years.”

