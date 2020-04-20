Australian singer Cody Simpson opens up about relationship with Gigi Hadid  

DUBAI: Australian singer Cody Simpson recently opened up about his previous relationships.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Simpson said he dated US-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid.

“I dated Gigi Hadid for two years and have always enjoyed being with independent women who are strong individuals,” the dancer and actor said. “I have never really been heartbroken in the deepest sense, but I have been disappointed in relationships.”







Simpson and Hadid dated for two years. (AFP)



When he is in a relationship, Simpson said he likes to have some time alone. “In order to have a successful relationship, you have to know how to be your own person. You don’t want to be half a person trying to find another half to compliment you,” he explained.

Simpson also spoke about his current partner US pop singer Miley Cyrus, who he started dating in 2019.

“Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life. She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent and encourages me to be my own person, too. We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work,” he said.

But, Simpson thinks he is “far too young” to consider marriage now.