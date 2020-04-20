You are here

  Hong Kong reports zero new coronavirus cases for 1st time since early March

Hong Kong reports zero new coronavirus cases for 1st time since early March

Hong Kong banned public gatherings of more than four people for 14 days from March 29 and later extended that restriction until April 23. (AP)
  • Hong Kong has confirmed 1,025 total cases and four deaths since the outbreak began in January
HONG KONG: Hong Kong recorded zero new coronavirus cases on Monday for the first time since early March, health authorities said, though they urged residents to maintain strict hygiene and social distancing practices and avoid unnecessary travel.
The Chinese-ruled city, which has avoided the exponential increases seen in other parts of the world, has confirmed 1,025 total cases and four deaths since the outbreak began in January. The previous day with no recorded cases was March 5.
While schools remain closed, many people are working from home and shopping malls and restaurants are less busy, Hong Kong has stopped short of a full lockdown like those imposed in other cities such as London and New York.
Almost all Hong Kongers wear masks, office buildings, commercial centers and public institutions run temperature checks, and free sanitizer dispensers are widely available.
Hong Kong banned public gatherings of more than four people for 14 days from March 29 and later extended that restriction until April 23.
Game centers, gyms, cinemas and other places of amusement and public entertainment are also closed and foreign arrivals at the airport are suspended indefinitely.

Russian coronavirus cases surpass 47,000, new cases drop

Updated 11 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

Russian coronavirus cases surpass 47,000, new cases drop

  • Forty-four Russian coronavirus patients died in the last 24 hours
Updated 11 min 23 sec ago
Reuters
MOSCOW: Russia reported 4,268 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, fewer than 6,060 on the previous day, which took the total number of cases to 47,121.
Forty-four Russian coronavirus patients died in the last 24 hours, the Russian coronavirus crisis response center said.

