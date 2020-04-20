You are here

  • Home
  • Volkswagen agrees $670 million payout to German ‘dieselgate’ victims

Volkswagen agrees $670 million payout to German ‘dieselgate’ victims

Volkswagen reached an out-of-court settlement with the VZBV at the end of February to provide compensation for 260,000 eligible customers. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n86q2

Updated 20 April 2020
AFP

Volkswagen agrees $670 million payout to German ‘dieselgate’ victims

  • Owners will shortly receive a binding agreement from Volkswagen and have two weeks to review the offer
  • Boss Herbert Diess is among high-ranking current and former board members under criminal investigation
Updated 20 April 2020
AFP

BERLIN: Volkswagen has agreed to pay $670 million in compensation to 200,000 car owners in the biggest German lawsuit over the group’s “dieselgate” emissions cheating scandal, the company said Monday.
Owners will shortly receive a binding agreement from Volkswagen and have two weeks to review the offer before the money is paid out from May 5, the company and the VZBV federation of consumer groups said.
VW reached an out-of-court settlement with the VZBV at the end of February to provide compensation for 260,000 eligible customers of up to $902 million (€830 million) in total.
The “high number of settlements” was proof that the offer was “perceived as fair,” said Hiltrud Werner, head of integrity and legal affairs on the Volkswagen board.
Car owners will receive between €1,350 and €6,250, depending on the age and model of their vehicle.
According to Volkswagen, a remaining 21,000 cases are still to be processed in coming days.
The company has extended the deadline for consumers to upload their documents to its online portal until April 30.
The settlement puts an end to a first-of-its-kind collective lawsuit brought by 400,000 diesel car drivers.
VW has been battling to turn the page since its 2015 admission to fitting 11 million vehicles with software to make their diesel engines appear less polluting in regulatory tests than in real driving conditions.
Aside from the 400,000 diesel owners in the VZBV’s grouped proceeding, around 70,000 individuals have open claims against VW.
In May, one individual’s case will be heard at Germany’s top administrative court.
Plaintiffs whose cases were included in the mass suit had the choice either to accept the settlement by April, or to file an individual suit by October.
So far the fallout from the scandal has cost VW more than €30 billion worldwide in legal costs, fines and compensation, most of it in the United States.
It has paid just €2.3 billion in fines in home country Germany, while boss Herbert Diess is among high-ranking current and former board members under criminal investigation.
Investors are also pursuing the company for compensation over their losses from the plunge in its share price after the diesel cheating was revealed.

Topics: Dieselgate Volkswagen Germany

Related

Business & Economy
Volkswagen beats forecasts in 2018 despite dieselgate scandal
Business & Economy
VW investors seek $11 bln damages over dieselgate scandal

UAE farms see boom not gloom in coronavirus lockdowns

A farmer harvesting ripe dates from the Date Farm located in UAE. Caption text, Caption text, Caption text Caption text, Caption text, Caption. (Shutterstock)
Updated 20 April 2020
Reuters

UAE farms see boom not gloom in coronavirus lockdowns

  • Abu Dhabi promotes agricultural technology projects
Updated 20 April 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: As coronavirus lockdowns crush businesses around the world, high-tech farming projects in the UAE are eyeing large growth as authorities plow funds into agri-tech projects.

Gulf states, which rely on food imports for 80-90 percent of local demand, have for years spent billions of dollars on agricultural investments outside their borders in a quest for food security.
But as the fast-spreading virus piles pressure on global food supply chains and agricultural producers threaten export curbs, local producers hope they can now play a bigger role.
“Locally farmed produce are now in more demand, whereas food imports are negatively impacted with closure of borders and airports,” said Omar Al-Jundi, CEO of Dubai-based vertical farming business Badia Farms.
The facility, which can grow fruits and vegetables, is producing 200-250 kg of leafy greens a day.
“The world as we know it has changed forever. From a macro standpoint, governments will go back to localizing certain vital industries, such as agriculture, to ensure supply will never be interrupted.”
Expensive programs to increase food output in the region have in the past struggled to cope with the hot climate and lack of water.
But the Gulf region’s petrodollars put it in a position to take risks with new technologies that are capable of commercializing crops using significantly less water in harsh environments.
The UAE capital Abu Dhabi in 2019 approved a series of incentive packages worth AED1 billion ($272 million) to support agricultural technology projects.
In April, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) said it was investing $100 million of that sum in four companies that would build facilities in the emirate, including US-based AeroFarms.
“In some parts of the world people say prove it first then come here but in the UAE there is this mentality of I will do it first and I will do it bigger and better,” said AeroFarms CEO and co-founder David Rosenberg.
AeroFarms is setting up an 8,200 square meter research and development center in Abu Dhabi, the largest indoor vertical farm of its kind, to help bring fresh fruit and vegetables grown in vertical farms to local markets at an affordable price.

Locally farmed produce are now in more demand, whereas food imports are negatively impacted with closure of borders and airports.

Omar Al-Jundi, CEO of Badia Farms

Indoor vertical farming, a controlled-environment form of agriculture in which crops are vertically stacked in layers, has been shown by AeroFarms to use up to 95 percent less water for some crops.
“In the US we have been able to bring our costs down to the point where we sell at the same price of field farmers in the category of organics, that is around a 20 percent premium,” he said.
“It is a good litmus test and that is our goal here and I think we can achieve it.”
In many countries around the world, lockdowns have caused an acute shortage of farm labor, meaning millions of tons of fruit and vegetables could be left unpicked this year.
Abu Dhabi emirate produced 122,550 tons of vegetables in the 2018-19 season, according to state media.
ADIO is willing to bet on new technology at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has changed how corporations work due to global containment measures, including lockdowns. The Abu Dhabi program hopes to create an agricultural innovation hub that attracts like-minded companies.
“Will every technology work? Potentially not, but these things feed off each other,” ADIO Director General Tariq Bin Hendi said.
“You look at experiences that we are all going through today with these lockdowns, the one thing that is highlighted is the need for more technology.”

Topics: UAE

Related

Analysis
Business & Economy
All eyes on next month as US braces for oil-crash fallout
Special
Business & Economy
Too much oil, nowhere to put it: US crude plunges to 1 cent a barrel

Latest updates

Locked down India sees surge in anti-Muslim rhetoric, attacks
Lebanese protesters defy virus curfew and take to the streets
Malaysian ministers come under fire
UAE medical workers treating virus patients ‘exempt from fasting’
Muslims face a Ramadan like never before

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.