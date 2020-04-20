You are here

All eyes on next month as US braces for oil-crash fallout

A refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Trump administration is expected to fast track a program to pay companies to leave crude in the ground. (AFP/File)
Cornelia Meyer

  • The negative price reflects a massive dislocation of the financial markets
Cornelia Meyer

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) May contract ended in negative territory on Monday, closing the day at minus $37 a barrel. This is a serious market dislocation. It reflects that the US is running out of storage space.

Such a drop is unprecedented - very much a day for the history books.

The negative price reflects a massive dislocation of the financial markets, which have a much higher volume than the physical market. This why the futures contract for June is above $21.37 a barrel. The June price is a better reflection of the “real price of oil.”

For this month, there is no demand.

The share price of big oil like Exxon and Shell was only down a few percentage points, trading well above their lows of a month ago. This reflects that they have sufficient cushion to ride out the storm.

The Trump administration is bound to fast track a program to pay companies to leave crude in the ground.

This will crush many smaller producers in the United States with big ramifications for the banking industry and for employment in the wider sector including oil field services.

Banks who have hedges out at higher oil prices will be caught out. Owners of tankers and storage facilities can name their price at this point.

It will also have ramifications for the industry in the US going forward. We can expect many bankruptcies obliterating shale space in particular.

Topics: oil price WTI

Frank Kane

  • When New York trading ended, WTI was in negative territory for the first time ever — minus $37.63 a barrel
  • Brent, the Middle East benchmark, also fell on worries about over-supply
Frank Kane

DUBAI: American crude faced wipeout on Monday as US traders confronted the reality of a world awash with oil and nowhere to put it.

West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, sank like a stone for most of the day, hitting, then crashing through, historic lows. From a start above $18, at one point it was trading at a symbolic 1 cent a barrel — effectively worthless.

When New York trading ended, WTI was in negative territory for the first time ever — minus $37.63 a barrel, as traders were forced to pay others to take it off their hands.
“The May crude oil contract is going out not with a whimper, but a primal scream,” said oil analyst Daniel Yergin of IHS Markit.

Demand for all energy products has been crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has lopped about 30 per cent off normal daily requirements. Last week’s historic deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia in the OPEC+ alliance removed less than 10 per cent from global supply.

Brent, the Middle East benchmark, also fell on worries about over-supply. However, the decline was less severe, mainly for technical and logistics reasons, and it traded about 7 per cent down at about $26 per barrel.

Traders in Dubai told Arab News that factors related to the expiry date of contracts for physical delivery of oil in May hammered the WTI price. Those contracts expire on Tuesday and WTI may recover for the new contract for June delivery — provided there is a pick-up in demand.

A more worrying sign for the American industry is that the giant storage facility at Cushing, Oklahoma, where most US crude is stored awaiting delivery, can take no more oil. “All the storage at Cushing is full,” the Dubai trader said.

Michael Tran, managing director of global energy strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said: “Refiners are rejecting barrels at a historic pace and with US storage levels sprinting to the brim, market forces will inflict further pain until either we hit rock bottom, or COVID clears, whichever comes first. But it looks like the former.”

The collapse in the price of US oil comes after President Donald Trump helped broker the OPEC+ supply deal,which he said would save “hundreds of thousands of jobs” in the US oil industry.

Since then, the American shale industry’s rig count, the number of wells in operation, has declined sharply as producers either cut production or went out of business.

Topics: Coronavirus Oil oil price WTI

