Trump to sign order to suspend immigration into US

RIYADH: The South Korean government on Monday said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was not seriously ill following a CNN report that the US was monitoring intelligence that his health was in grave danger.

Amid speculation over Kim’s health following his absence from a key anniversary event, a South Korean media report said he is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure early this month.

North Korea marked the anniversary of the birthday of its founding father and Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il Sung, as a national holiday on April 15, but Kim was not seen in attendance.

Daily NK, a speciality website run mostly by North Korean defectors, cited unidentified sources inside the isolated state saying Kim is recovering at a villa in the Mount Kumgang resort county of Hyangsan on the east coast after getting the procedure on April 12 at a hospital there.

— With Reuters, AP