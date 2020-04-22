You are here

Global economy needs stimulus for oil recovery: experts

Analysts said the dire headwinds facing the sector would drive a coordinated response from OPEC and non-OPEC producers. (AFP)
Hebshi Alshammari

Global economy needs stimulus for oil recovery: experts

  Researcher tells Arab News that dire oil market situation will continue unless US, Canada cut production
Saudi oil experts said that the global economy would need strong stimulus measures for oil prices to recover after a tumultuous start to the week.

It comes as US oil prices dropped into negative territory for the first time in history on Monday while Brent crude plunged by 21 percent in afternoon trade in London on Tuesday to about $20.

Saudi energy analysts said the dire headwinds facing the sector would drive a coordinated response from OPEC and non-OPEC producers.

Abdullah Sultan, dean of research at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, said that transportation and mobility were among the top drivers for oil prices and that these had been significantly affected by the global lockdown.

“US daily production is around 13 million barrels per day, the reserve is at a record high, the economy is slowing, the unemployment rate is increasing and global risks are unpredictable, accelerating the crash of oil prices as we saw yesterday,” he told Arab News. 

“The situation is expected to continue unless the US and Canada start reducing production over the next two quarters. We are not confident enough for other oil markets to follow the US. We have a real slowdown in the global economy, and life has to go back to normal before seeing any increase in oil prices.”

International oil expert Mohammed Al-Sabban told Arab News that a number of factors controlled oil prices in the short run, and the most important of these was how fast the global economy recovered. 

One of the key drivers for oil prices to increase was the gradual return of production in the world’s biggest industrialized nations, he said.

China has already started to do this and to a lesser extent, the US, with restrictions easing in some states. Some European countries, like Germany and Spain, have allowed certain business activities and sectors to reopen and resume. 

Al-Sabban said it was likely that efforts by OPEC+ to slash production and the expected decrease from US and other oil-producing countries such as Canada, Brazil, and Norway would relieve some of the pressure.

“The impact of opening business and activities in the oil sector will take at least three to four months before we can see any improvement in oil prices,” he said.

Khaled Al-Ageel, an oil expert and a member of the Saudi Shoura Council, told Arab News that the global oil demand and supply imbalance required the full cooperation of oil-producing countries. 

He warned that disagreement might lead to severe economic recession or stagnation, with a shortage of future oil supplies as a result of the implied decrease of investments in the energy sector. 

Al-Ageel, who has over 38 years’ experience in the oil industry, said that if production continued to exceed demand after strategic reservoirs became full, the situation would be difficult to resolve.

The logical solution was for global production to decrease to levels close to demand levels, he said.

If oil-producing countries did not reach and adhere to an agreement, the crisis would continue, he added. Oil-importing countries would benefit from the decrease in prices but this would come at the expense of their production and exports because of the accompanying global economic recession.

Trump vows to rescue US oil amid further crude market turmoil

  President pledges funds to save industry jobs
  OPEC talks amid convulsions in market
Updated 22 April 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump vowed on Tuesday to save the US oil industry and OPEC producers held “virtual” crisis talks amid continued convulsions on global crude markets.

As OPEC leaders tried to chart a way forward, Saudi Arabia pledged every effort to restore stability. “The Kingdom continues to closely monitor the situation in the oil markets and is prepare to take any additional measures in cooperation with OPEC+ and other producers,” a spokesman said.

Oil markets endured another day of record-setting declines after Monday’s “wipeout” of American oil. Brent crude, the Middle East benchmark, plunged to as low as $17.50 a barrel, the lowest level for two decades, before recovering to about $24.

*********

READ MORE: 

Has coronavirus ended the era of American oil dominance?

Focus: Oil, WTI’S moment of truth

All eyes on next month as US braces for oil-crash fallout

*********

West Texas Intermediate, the American standard savaged by markets on Monday when it traded at a $40 negative price for May delivery, climbed back into positive territory at just over $10 a barrel. Worryingly for US producers, however, WTI for June delivery fell by 43 percent to $11.50 a barrel.

Sources in the Saudi oil industry played down suggestions that OPEC would discuss further cuts on top of the historic reductions just over a week ago, but those may be implemented earlier than May, when they were scheduled.

Russia — the other key partner to the cuts package agreed by OPEC+ — did not take part in Tuesday’s talks,and Energy Minister Alexander Novak said there was “no need to dramatize” the American oil fall.

Trump said the US government would help American oil companies threatened with bankruptcy by the dramatic collapse of WTI. “We will never let the great US oil and gas industry down,” he said.

“I have asked the secretary for energy and the secretary to the treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future.”

Monday’s collapse of WTI, sparked by the ending of a monthly contract and a lack of storage, was still being chewed over by energy experts.

“Some may dismiss Monday’s fall into negative WTI prices as a quirk of the futures market on the last day before a contract ended,” said Jim Burkhard, vice president and head of oil markets at IHS Markit consultancy. “But the fact that prices went this low at all reflects brutal market forces that will not disappear with the expiration of a single monthly contract.”

About 30 per cent of global oil demand has evaporated in the past month as big economies have locked down under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Saudi energy official downplayed reports that a “flotilla” of super tankers was at sea heading to the US with a cargo of 50 million barrels of crude for delivery next month. The Kingdom had so far this month supplied only a relatively small amount of crude to US destinations, including the Motiva refinery in Texas, the official said.

