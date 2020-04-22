UAE to release more than 1,500 prisoners as Ramadan nears

You are here

Last year the President released 3,005. (File/AFP)
  • Ajman and UAQ rulers released a similar order
  • The annual pardoning before Ramadan, aims to give prisoners a chance for a new life and reunite families
DUBAI: The President of the UAE Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has pardoned 1,511 prisoners and settled their financial obligations, state news agency WAM reported.

Meanwhile, Dubai’s ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, has also ordered the release of 874 priosners.
Ajman’s ruler Humaid bin Rashid Al-Nuaimi pardoned 124 for good conduct, in Sharjah the ruler, Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasim pardoned 369 inmates, and the ruler of Umm Al-Quwain Saud bin Rashid Al-Muaalla released a similar order.

Last year, the president pardoned 3,005 prisoners ahead of Ramadan and also settled their financial burdens, according to local newspapers.
While Dubai’s ruler released 587 prisoners.
The annual pardoning before Ramadan, aims to give prisoners a chance for a new life and reunite families.

