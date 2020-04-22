Philippines records nine new coronavirus deaths, 111 more cases

MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Wednesday reported nine new coronavirus deaths and 111 new confirmed infections.
In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have increased to 446 while infections have risen to 6,710.
But 39 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 693.
