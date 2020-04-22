You are here

Philippines records nine new coronavirus deaths, 111 more cases

Residents hang out with their dogs on the roof of their house as the Philippine government enforces home quarantine to contain the coronavirus disease outbreak in Metro Manila on April 21, 2020. (Reuters)
MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Wednesday reported nine new coronavirus deaths and 111 new confirmed infections.
In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have increased to 446 while infections have risen to 6,710.
But 39 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 693.

Russia’s confirmed coronavirus cases reach 58,000

MOSCOW: Russia recorded 5,236 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its nationwide tally to 57,999, the Russian coronavirus crisis response center said on Wednesday.

Fifty-seven people with the virus died in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 513, it said.

Topics: Coronavirus

