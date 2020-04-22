KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 50 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 5,532.
The health ministry also reported one new death, bringing the total number of fatalities up to 93.
Malaysia reports 50 new coronavirus cases, one death
Short Url
https://arab.news/6sqty
Updated 22 April 2020
Malaysia reports 50 new coronavirus cases, one death
- Total number of coronavirus fatalities up to 93
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 50 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 5,532.