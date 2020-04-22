Lebanese designer Darin Hachem is making timeless fashion sustainable

You are here

The shades of beige are the main colors in Darin Hachem’s new collection. (Supplied)
DUBAI: Sustainability has become a hot topic in the fashion industry. As brands and consumers become more conscious about the material they use, Darin Hachem, founder of the eponymous label, tells us exactly how her brand aims to be sustainable.

“The brand’s inspiration revolves around Earth, which as a logical process brings us to thinking about the well-being of Earth and giving back as much as it gives us,” the Lebanese designer said in an interview with Arab News.  

To do that, Hachem, who was raised in Gabon, designs timeless clothes. “When we talk about our pieces, the idea is to create a design that is not subject to a particular fast trend that will vanish, but to make it valid year after year,” she explained.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The label, launched in 2018, sources materials from existing stocks, if available, to avoid producing new materials that will lead to the use and emission of environmentally-harmful by-products. 

“We actively look for high quality natural fabrics already present in the market to give them a second life,” Hachem said. “It is really important to note that dead stocks and high-quality fabrics are not incompatible concepts!”

Not only is her label inspired by her Lebanese roots and her African upbringing, but co-founder Fernanda Gallardo also incorporates Mexican elements to the designs. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hachem shed light on her Spring/Summer 2020 collection that was “designed around the first abstract Lebanese artist Saloua Choucair,” whose sculptures compare “the Lebanese people that were and maybe still are, at some points, so diverse in terms of religions and habits but at the same time forming one single nation.

“The main (themes) are combinations of masculine and feminine with geometric but also organic shapes,” she said, adding that shades of beige are the main colors in her new collection.

Taking a trip down memory lane, the designer said she always had a passion for the creative process of fashion and for things she can do with her hands.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“My grandmother Soad used to sew her own outfits, I remember very clearly, and all the leftovers she’d keep them for me from one summer to the other for my return from Africa,” she recalled.

And her proudest moment as an entrepreneur? Hachem said it was when Lebanese fashion influencer Nour Arida, who boasts more than five million followers on Instagram, wore one of the label’s designs.

“That day was the peak of my excitement! For me it was a concrete moment of the result of the work and efforts put in the brand,” she said. 

“The Magnificent Conman of Cairo” is by Egyptian author Adel Kamel. (Supplied)
CHICAGO: First published in Arabic in 1942, “The Magnificent Conman of Cairo,” by Adel Kamel, is an extraordinary tale that transcends time and boundaries. Translated into English by Waleed Al-Musharaf, Kamel writes of Cairo in the 1930s, where Khaled and Malim lead two very different lives with two very different families, one of influence and one of none.

Each man has carved a specific path for himself amid the chaos of the world. But in Kamel’s Egypt, destiny is not followed, it is made, and because of chance encounters and accidents of birth, the course of Khaled’s and Malim’s lives are altered in inexplicable ways.

Kamel’s Cairo is a city of imposing figures, prejudicial circumstances, powerful influences and powerless impacts. The son of the cruel Ahmed Pasha Khorshed, Khaled has returned from university abroad but is not the man his father thought he would become. Kamel writes: “Khaled returned to Egypt in a frenzy of revolt against society as a whole.”

Khaled’s perspective on life changes after his years spent in Europe, to the extent that he no longer believes that society is an accident of fate. He believes that “wealth and poverty were now the necessary results of the precise interactions between political and economic systems.”

On the other hand, there is Malim, who is the son of a man of no influence, and whose life in the neighborhood of Housh Eisa has revolved around avoiding hard work. But he has since turned a new leaf, and wants to earn an honorable living by working as a carpenter’s apprentice.

Then Khaled and Malim meet. The former is motivated by his philosophy, whereas the latter is driven by his commitment to honor. While it seems as their paths should merge, they clash, and the cruelty of reality takes over their futures.

Kamel’s wit is dry as he mocks his characters’ choices to expose humanity’s worst, and his humor is almost depressing if not so revealing of society. His work raises questions of status, education, and the ethics of power and desperation. He mocks the confusion of young men and the implications that society has enforced upon them.

Kamel’s story and characters are layered with cynicism of societal standards. And it may be this book that speaks volumes as to why he abruptly left writing for law, when he writes: “The status of an artist or a writer in a country like Egypt, which had only a modest claim to civilization at best, was somewhere between a truck driver and a court clerk.”

