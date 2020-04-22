You are here

  • Home
  • Football nostalgia remains a legitimate distraction during these difficult times

Football nostalgia remains a legitimate distraction during these difficult times

To want to see this man play again is not insensitive to people’s loss, it would represent a return to some level of normality. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cp74u

Updated 50 min 53 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Football nostalgia remains a legitimate distraction during these difficult times

  • Football nostalgia has become a popular outlet for many fans around the world
  • They are not placing more importance in the beautiful game, but yearning for better times
Updated 50 min 53 sec ago
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Arrigo Sacchi once said, “football is the most important of the unimportant things in life.” Chances are you’ve heard the great Italian manager’s famous line repeated a few times recently.

It is only right that with every article written during the coronavirus crisis, there must come a disclaimer that states clearly sport’s irrelevance during these locked down times. Particularly, it seems, if the discussion happens to be about football and its fans.

And yet, just because football, like everything else, must unquestioningly take a back seat to matters of life and death during these difficult times, it does not mean that all discussion of the beautiful game should somehow be deemed immoral.

In fact, in the absence of football, we seem to have, by default, fallen back on football nostalgia in an attempt to maintain a sense of normality, or even sanity.

Stuck at home, we now experience the world only through our screens, and if social media or television channels are to go by, the appetite for football remains voraciously strong as ever.

What do you do when football simply disappears?

Around the world, football archives are being dusted.

At Arab News we have run a series of Saudi Arabia’s greatest footballing achievements, including the five World Cup appearances and three AFC Asian Cup wins.

In the UK, there have been television reruns of beloved 1990 World Cup and Euro 96, with some accounts “live” tweeting or running minute-by-minute reports of matches that for many still bring tear to the eye.

Gary Lineker, who had played and scored in England’s famous semi-final loss to West Germany at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, summed up things perfectly:

“What’s weird about the Italia ‘90 semi-final is that despite being distraught, I never shed a tear at the end. Yet watching it just now, tears flowed. Getting soft in my old age.”

And he’s not alone. Football nostalgia no doubt tugs on the heartstrings of, as Lineker said, an older demographic. But even football fans not yet born in 1990 are not immune to it.

Clips of goals and matches that have happened “on this day” have always been popular, but over recent months have spiked to fill the vacuum left behind by current action. Turns out, a lot of memorable football has happened in the past.

Only in the last few weeks, we’ve had the anniversary of arguably the greatest Premier League match of all time, Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Newcastle at Anfield on April 3, 1996.

April 21 saw the 21st anniversary of the Manchester United fabled, Roy Keane-inspired 3-2 away win against Juventus in the Champions League, a match that paved the way for a unique treble that season.

And you can throw a dart at a calendar and it will hit a date in which Lionel Messi has scored a mind-bending goal or three.

It’s not all about goals and matches either.

April 19 was the 31st anniversary of Diego Maradona taking part in the most famous warm in football history, caught on camera dancing and juggling the ball to the backdrop of Live is Life by Opus.

June and July might just see a few anniversaries of some of his, and indeed any, greatest World Cup moments too.

Beyond the ubiquity of old YouTube clips, the lockdown has brought our inner football obsessives to the fore.

Out have come old football photos, shirts, books, match tickets and programs.

And thanks to the rise of online challenges, postings of all-time favorite teams, players, matches and goals.

One of the best, and most viral, was posted by former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher asking football fans too name a best 11 of their life time, provided no two players have played for the same club or country. It was as frustrating as it was distracting. But, above all, unifying.

There’s no shame in taking comfort in football nostalgia. It is after all no different than going back to a favorite old book or film, or listening to the Beatles. It is, simply, a metaphorical safety blanket at a time when any sort of comfort is welcome.

That winning the Premier League or Champions League or Arabian Gulf League loses all meaning when thousands of people are dying every day hardly needs reiterating. Football is not worth a single life. 

At the same time, as we gorge on football nostalgia, no one should have to be apologetic about turning a hopeful eye to a near-future with football back in our lives. It is as legitimate and logical a wish as wanting to visit family and friends, go for a walk in the park or a night out on the town.

Why shouldn’t Liverpool fans dream of a first league title in 30 years or Leeds fans of a return to the Premier League when life returns to normal? And is it wrong for Newcastle fans to get excited about a takeover that might see their club become one of the biggest in the world? 

Every other football fan will have his or her own hopes and dreams for their team. 

A world where Mo Salah is smiling after another goal is a happier world. A world in which Cristiano Ronaldo is wreaking havoc is a more exciting world. And a world in which Messi is back on our screens is simply a better world.

In that sense, it is less about the literal act of 22 people kicking a ball, and more about what football being back would stand for. That is, a return to, as much as is humanly possible in these times, a still-recovering but increasingly healthier, functioning society. And, the welcome return of life’s unimportant things. 

And quite frankly, whether you love football or hate it, who wouldn’t want that right now.

Topics: sport football Liverpool fc leeds united

Related

Sport
When Saudi legend Sami Al-Jaber walked off into a World Cup sunset
Sport
The day Saudi’s Al-Owairan scored one of the World Cup’s greatest ever goals

Olympic organizers, IOC in conflict over who pays for postponement

An open conflict broke out Tuesday between Tokyo Olympic organizers and the IOC over who will pay for the unprecedented year-long postponement. (Files/AFP)
Updated 22 April 2020
AP

Olympic organizers, IOC in conflict over who pays for postponement

  • Japan is spending $12.6 billion for the Olympics, but audit report says it’s twice that much
Updated 22 April 2020
AP

TOKYO: An open conflict broke out Tuesday between Tokyo Olympic organizers and the IOC over who will pay for the unprecedented year-long postponement.
Tokyo spokesman Masa Takaya said the organizing committee has asked the Switzerland-based International Olympic Committee to remove a comment from its website suggesting that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had agreed that Japan would shoulder most of the postponement costs.
Media reports in Japan estimate the year-long delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic will cost $2 billion to $6 billion. Neither side has given an official estimate, but Tokyo CEO Toshiro Muto has called the postponement costs “massive.”
“It's not appropriate for the prime minister’s name to be quoted in this manner," Takaya said on a 90-minute teleconference.
Almost all of the questions, mostly from Japanese reporters, centered on the IOC's statement and the costs for Japan.
The IOC statement, on a page titled “Frequently Asked Questions about Olympic Games Tokyo 2020,” said Abe had agreed that Japan “will continue to cover the costs it would have done under the terms of the existing agreement for 2020, and the IOC will continue to be responsible for its share of the costs."
Without using Abe's name, IOC President Thomas Bach said almost exactly the same thing 10 days ago in an interview with the German newspaper Die Welt on Sunday.
Abe’s spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, also challenged the IOC and said Tuesday there "is no such agreement related to additional cost stemming from the postponement.”
Despite the conflict, there is not much debate about who will pay; it's the Japanese side, but it's also a sensitive subject, particularly for Abe during an economic downturn brought on by the spreading virus.
Japan is officially spending $12.6 billion to organize the Olympics, but a government audit report says it is at least twice that much.

BACKGROUND

Under the terms of the Host City Contract signed in 2013 when Tokyo was awarded the Games, the city of Tokyo, the Japanese Olympic Committee and local organizers are obligated to pay most of the costs of the Tokyo Games.

It is  all public money except for $5.6 billion from a privately funded organizing committee budget.
Under the terms of the Host City Contract signed in 2013 when Tokyo was awarded the Games, the city of Tokyo, the Japanese Olympic Committee and local organizers are obligated to pay most of the costs of the Tokyo Games.
Section 68 of the contract reads: “Unless expressly stipulated otherwise in this contract, all obligations of the city, the NOC and/or the OCOG pursuant to this contract, shall be at their expense.”
John Coates of Australia, an IOC member who oversees Tokyo preparations, said in a conference call last week with Tokyo organizers that the postponement would cost the IOC “several hundred million dollars.” Bach had said the same thing to the German newspaper.
Coates made it clear the IOC's payments would go to struggling national Olympic committees and international federations — and not to Tokyo.
One of Coates' solutions to help Tokyo was to cut frills from the program.
According to organizing committee documents, the IOC has already contributed about $1.3 billion to organize the Tokyo Olympics. This is from income of $5.7 billion in the latest four-year Olympic cycle.
Japan, with a $5 trillion GDP, obviously has more resources.
Takaya also repeated there is no “Plan B” despite concerns by some scientists that the pandemic will not allow the Olympics to open in 15 months — July 23, 2021.
“We are not commenting on speculation,” Takaya said. "The new dates are already set. It is set for next summer, the summer of 2021. The Tokyo 2020 organizing committee and all stakeholders are now dedicating themsleves to this new date.”

Related

Sport
Baseball back as professional sport returns in South Korea
Sport
Barcelona sell Camp Nou title to raise money to fight virus

Latest updates

Iranian regime accused of corruption over COVID-19 test kits
Football nostalgia remains a legitimate distraction during these difficult times
Pompeo warns Iran, comments on combating coronavirus, oil market stability and China
Focus: Equity markets fall as oil continues decline
No pay cuts, layoffs but Majid Al Futtaim rethinks food security

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.