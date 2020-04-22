You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia hosts virtual G20 business chiefs meeting for post-pandemic strategy

Saudi Arabia hosts virtual G20 business chiefs meeting for post-pandemic strategy

Chair of B20 Saudi Arabia Yousef Al-Benyan is the Vice Chairman and CEO of SABIC. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wcpwu

Updated 22 April 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia hosts virtual G20 business chiefs meeting for post-pandemic strategy

  • Yousef Al-Benyan: We must prioritize micro, small and medium-sized enterprises across the world as they are being hardest hit
  • Nasser Al Nasser: After COVID-19, online business and virtual work will be the norm
Updated 22 April 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Business chiefs from the G20 nations have held a virtual meeting to plan a strategy to revive the post-pandemic global economy.
The B20 Saudi Arabia, which represents the global business community across all G20 members, hosted a virtual plenary session entitled “Reviving Business for a New Normal.” 
“The only way to address a crisis of this scale and protect workers is through a coordinated response and ongoing discussions between the global business community and governments,” said Yousef Al-Benyan, chair of B20 Saudi Arabia. “We must also prioritize micro, small and medium-sized enterprises across the world as they are being hardest hit and account for more than of 80 percent of employment in many countries. We must safeguard their viability.” 
The latest outlook from the OECD projects a drop from original growth estimates of 2.9 percent to 2.4 percent in 2020, with growth possibly being negative in the first quarter of this year. More than 25 million people are expected to be unemployed worldwide because of the pandemic, the B20 said in a statement. 
The input provided participants during the virtual plenary will help inform a set of recommendations that will be submitted to leaders of the G20 member states. 
Nasser Al Nasser, the Saudi Telecom CEO and chair of the B20 Digitalization Taskforce stressed the importance of collaboration between governments and businesses to improve access to digital infrastructure. “After COVID-19, online business and virtual work will be the norm.” 
Rania Nashar, chair of the B20 Women in Business Action Council and CEO of Samba Financial Group, said there was also a need for “an initiative to support women-owned businesses and protect against gender discrimination.”
The virtual plenary was part of the B20 COVID-19 Initiative, a cross-border and cross-industry group established to assess the key issues for business arising from the pandemic and how industries will react. 

Topics: B20 Saudi Arabia Yousef Al-Benyan Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
A virtual G20 summit — but it offered genuine reassurance
Saudi Arabia
Yousef Abdullah Al-Benyan, CEO of Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Turkey cuts rates aggressively putting lira under more pressure

Updated 23 April 2020
Reuters

Turkey cuts rates aggressively putting lira under more pressure

  • The lira hit its weakest level since August 2018
  • Turkey, the largest economy in the Middle East, is tilting into its second recession in less than two years
Updated 23 April 2020
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s central bank cut interest rates to 8.75 percent on Wednesday, risking further lira weakness, in a bigger-than-expected move aimed at limiting the economic damage of the coronavirus crisis.

While the central bank acknowledged the depreciating currency, which has tumbled 15 percent this year, it stressed the need to keep credit flowing and to respond to sliding oil prices as it once again cut interest rates by 100 basis points.

Marking its eighth straight rate cut, Turkey’s central bank lowered its benchmark one-week repo rate from 9.75%, extending an aggressive easing cycle that has seen it fall 1,525 basis points in less than a year, beyond most analyst forecasts.

The median expectation was for a cut of 50 basis points in a Reuters poll of 18 economists, with predictions ranging between no change and a 100 basis point cut. 

The rate cut showed that the bank’s “overriding objective is to support economic growth and it is willing to make sacrifices on the Turkish lira, as well as on financial stability and price stability considerations,” said Phoenix Kalen, of Societe Generale.

The lira hit its weakest level since August 2018 — at the peak of Turkey’s currency crisis — touching 6.999 to the dollar, or around 0.25 percent weaker on the day.

While a weaker lira lifts inflation in import-dependent Turkey, the currency has outperformed most emerging markets this year.

Turkey, the largest economy in the Middle East, is tilting into its second recession in less than two years after a surge in cases of the coronavirus. 

FASTFACT

25%

Turkish inflation hit a 15-year high above 25 percent in 2018.

The bank’s policy committee said in a statement that fallout from the coronavirus outbreak has started to hit trade, tourism and domestic demand so it was “crucial” to ensure markets are functioning and credit is flowing.

Falling global energy prices are lowering inflation expectations in Turkey, which is almost completely dependent on imports to meet its energy needs, it added.

The bank added that inflation would probably fall short of its year-end forecast of 8.2 percent.

Inflation hit a 15-year high above 25 percent during the 2018 crisis. It has since declined and stood at 11.86 percent in March, well above the policy rate, meaning lira depositors face a negative rate of return.

Turkish authorities had exhausted room for monetary easing provided by the disinflationary impact from oil, Kalen said.

“Turkey finds itself again in a bind from deeply negative real policy rates, depleted net reserves, and short-term external debt obligations amounting to $122 billion,” she said.

 

Topics: Turkey Turkish lira

Related

World
Medical groups voice concern over unreported COVID-19 deaths in Turkey 
Turkey postpones S-400 missile activation date

Latest updates

How Saudis are using lockdown to hone their talents
What We Are Reading Today: How to Think like Shakespeare by Scott Newstok
Pakistan’s decision to allow mass prayers during Ramadan raises COVID-19 fears
Haithem Al-Farajj, senior vice president at Saudi Telecom Co. 
Indonesia bans Ramadan exodus to curb virus spread

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.