You are here

  • Home
  • Conspiracies ‘could inspire attacks on UK Muslims’

Conspiracies ‘could inspire attacks on UK Muslims’

The report says far-right figures in the UK have been sharing false claims about Muslims. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/68gez

Updated 16 sec ago
Charlie Peters

Conspiracies ‘could inspire attacks on UK Muslims’

  • Online fake news is fanning hatred
  • The report includes social media analysis from websites and platforms popular with far-right figures
Updated 16 sec ago
Charlie Peters

LONDON: Conspiracy theories surrounding COVID-19 could lead to violence against Muslims after the UK’s lockdown is eased, an upcoming report warns.

Written by independent members of a British government advisory group on Islamophobia, the report says far-right figures in the UK have been sharing false claims about Muslims breaking lockdown restrictions and spreading COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 crisis has been used to create ‘others’ of Muslims, blaming them for the spread of the virus. The spread of fake news online is contributing to this extremely worrying trend,” coauthor Imran Awan, a criminology professor at Birmingham City University and an independent member of the Anti-Muslim Hatred Working Group, told The Independent newspaper.

“While we haven’t yet seen this translate into physical hate crimes, once social distancing rules are relaxed there are concerns that this could be the case.”

The report’s authors cite examples of Islamophobia, including one incident reported to London’s Metropolitan Police after a veiled Muslim woman said she was approached by a man who coughed in her face and claimed he had COVID-19.

The report includes social media analysis from websites and platforms popular with far-right figures, such as Facebook and WhatsApp.

The authors uncovered recurring themes about police officers giving preferential treatment to Muslims, and claims that they are disproportionately responsible for COVID-19 deaths.

“Online narratives rooted in anti-Muslim bigotry are evolving and transforming in the new social context created by the pandemic,” the report says.

“In this new context, Islam and Muslims have been associated directly with the causes of the pandemic, fitting well within broader well-known far-right themes depicting Muslims as parasitical to society — foreign, alien and ‘disease-like’.”

Notorious far-right figure and former leader of the English Defence League Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, shared a video purporting to show Muslims leaving a mosque during the lockdown. In actual fact, the footage was old and did not represent what Yaxley-Lennon claimed.

West Midlands Police said in a statement released on March 30 following a litany of complaints regarding the footage: “Our officers have conducted enquiries and are satisfied that the mosque is currently closed.”

It added that the mosque has not reopened since the government initiated the lockdown in March.

Roxana Khan-Williams, who works for advocacy group Hope Not Hate and coauthored the report, said conspiracy theories targeting Muslims are “penetrating common-sense thinking.”

She added that she saw examples of people who were not deliberately seeking to be anti-Muslim but “were seeing this fake news and absorbing it.”

Dr. Rakib Ehsan, research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, a British foreign policy think tank, told Arab News: “Public authorities must guard against the possible rise in anti-Muslim attacks in post-lockdown Britain.”

He added: “Far-right extremists have been responsible for spreading disinformation and peddling untruths over the COVID-19 outbreak. This includes the dissemination of conspiracies suggesting that mosques are refusing to respect social distancing rules and the rehashing of social media material showing Islamic public gatherings which took place before the outbreak gained a foothold.”

According to The Independent, the report’s authors fear that claims about Muslims spreading COVID-19 will recur during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims normally gather for prayers and meals.

The Centre for Media Monitoring last week referred to news articles that claimed “experts fear social gatherings in Ramadan will lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.”

Topics: Coronavirus United Kingdom Islamophobia

Related

Special
World
Coronavirus pandemic being exploited to fuel Islamophobia
World
Fears of Islamophobia in the UK even as record number of Muslim MPs elected 

Britain to begin human trials of virus vaccine, says health secretary

Updated 29 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Britain to begin human trials of virus vaccine, says health secretary

  • Hancock told scientists leading the trails the government will do everything in "our power to support"
  • There are now more than 100 vaccine projects in development worldwide
Updated 29 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Britain will begin human trials of a coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, with the country “throwing everything” at developing the first successful inoculation, the health secretary said. Scientists in Oxford will begin to test the safety of the drug for use on humans, Matt Hancock announced.

At the same press briefing, he also announced £20 million ($24.7 million) in funding to push it through larger-scale human trials over the summer, as well as £22.5 million for another vaccine project underway at Imperial College London.

“Both of these promising projects are making rapid progress,” Hancock said. “I’ve told the scientists leading them that we’ll do everything in our power to support (them). In the long run, the best way to defeat coronavirus is through a vaccine.”

He added that “in normal times” it would take years for vaccines to reach this stage, but that speed is now crucial. However, the announcement also came with a warning from Britain’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, that every vaccine is a “long shot.”

There are now more than 100 vaccine projects in development worldwide, but only teams in the US and China, and soon the UK, have injected humans.

The initial safety trials beginning on Thursday are a precursor to more widespread trials for effectiveness, in which thousands are given the drug to test if it protects people from infection.

Whether a vaccine can be developed before the end of the year will depend on the speed of the trials and whether it can be produced at scale.

Normally, manufacturers would wait for a vaccine to be proved successful before beginning production, but the scale of the coronavirus crisis means that could result in months of delay and many lives lost.

To counter this, Hancock said manufacturing investment will be running in parallel to the vaccine trials. “If either of these vaccines safely works, then we can make it available as soon as humanly possible,” he added.

“After all, the upside of being the first country in the world to develop a successful vaccine is so huge that I’m throwing everything at it.”

Sarah Gilbert, an Oxford University professor of vaccinology, said her team had compressed five years of work into four months to reach this stage.  “It’s not just for this country, we need to make a vaccine for the world,” she added. “The prospects (of it being ready by autumn if trials are successful) are very good, but it’s not certain.”

Topics: Coronavirus UK

Related

World
Guidance issued for Ramadan under UK lockdown
World
Queen Elizabeth cancels birthday plans as coronavirus hits Britain

Latest updates

Conspiracies ‘could inspire attacks on UK Muslims’
Britain to begin human trials of virus vaccine, says health secretary
How Saudis are using lockdown to hone their talents
What We Are Reading Today: How to Think like Shakespeare by Scott Newstok
Pakistan’s decision to allow mass prayers during Ramadan raises COVID-19 fears

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.