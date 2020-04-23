You are here

  • Home
  • Sign of the times: Artist Zoulikha Bouabdellah's work is particularly resonant today

Sign of the times: Artist Zoulikha Bouabdellah's work is particularly resonant today

1 / 3
Zoulikha Bouabdellah. (Image supplied)
2 / 3
Bouabdellah's installation 'Silence.' (Image supplied)
3 / 3
Bouabdellah's 'Doors to Heaven.' (Image supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j7nva

Updated 25 sec ago
Ruba Al-Sweel

Sign of the times: Artist Zoulikha Bouabdellah's work is particularly resonant today

  • The French-Algerian artist explores identity, gender, otherness and spatial awareness in her work.
Updated 25 sec ago
Ruba Al-Sweel

DUBAI: There’s something about the works of French-Algerian artist Zoulikha Bouabdellah that is perfect for the current times, whether it’s their lived-in feel, the domestic setting or the tangible sense of time passing in isolation. It’s hard to believe that they were conceived long before the COVID-19 pandemic occurred.

The 42-year-old, whose art explores identity, gender, otherness and spatial awareness, went into voluntary self-isolation in Morocco a long time before the imposition of strict social-distancing measures in the UAE and neighboring GCC countries. “I was nowhere near imagining the stakes of a total shutdown,” she told Arab News. “To me, it’s not just a question of physicality —it’s an ontological one: Who are we and where are we going with this?”

Bouabdellah’s mother, Malika Dorbani-Bouabdellah, was a director and her father a filmmaker and writer. These two formative figures in her life left indelible marks and shaped her visual vocabulary. “My world is of a woman expressing herself through her dual roles as an active agent and a passive observer,” said Bouabdellah whose art is a tireless pursuit of freedom from the constraints of public and private life as a woman. There is a strong sense of the feminine in her work, even though it often lacks the physical presence of a female.

Her large-scale installation series from 2012, “Doors to Heaven,” for example, features eight wooden doors, overlaid with billowing bead curtains, that are seemingly sealed and have no doorbells, handles or knobs. This one-way entry signals a point of no return and decisiveness that is at once refreshing yet cold. There are eight pairs of stilettos too, one pair placed before each door.

“The doors represent the many paths possible to reach paradise,” said Bouabdellah. “The heels, however, interest me a lot. Are they a feminist or a sexist symbol? Do they empower or oppress?”

It makes sense, then, that the shoes were left outside the doors and excluded from her idea of paradise. The woman on the other side has relinquished them. “Beyond the religious definition, to me, paradise is a promised space where evil has no way in and where one is surrounded only by beauty and matters of the soul,” she continued.




One of the photograph's from Bouabdellah's 2007 triptych "Ni, ni, ni." (Image supplied)

Bouabdellah’s fascination with the virtues and vices of confinement do not, ironically, exist in a vacuum. To her, it is a phenomenon that can occur intellectually and is prompted by the socioeconomic and geopolitical condition of the world today. After witnessing the rise of Islamophobia in France, epitomized by the ban of the burqa and the cordoning off of Muslims in the banlieue, she produced a photographic triptych in 2007 entitled “Ni, ni, ni.” In it, a woman uses a colander — an essential utensil in the making of the Maghrebi dish couscous — to imitate the three wise monkeys.

“I would say ignorance is probably the worst of human capacities,” she said. By placing a woman in the traditional space of a kitchen, she does not confine her to any conventional gender role, but goes beyond the body to pose a broader philosophical question: If we cannot hear and cannot communicate with the other, can we at least peer through the holes of the system, as embodied by that of the colander, and observe the other?




A second photograph from Bouabdellah's 2007 triptych "Ni, ni, ni." (Image supplied)

2008’s “Silence,” introduces another elusive female character. This time, she is daring, walking the thin line between submission and subversion. On each of 30 prayer mats, a pair of stilettos is placed inside a circular cut. The character is submerging herself within religious discourse but respecting the boundaries. “This is my way of questioning the status of women and how they are perceived both in Europe and in the Arab world,” Bouabdellah said. 

Oscillating between femme fatale and damsel in distress, the female presence apparent in Bouabdellah’s work is not necessarily asking to be saved, the artist stressed. The real necessity at the moment, she believes, is to take time “to see how we arrived at a global pandemic and how we can change.”

“Are we going to plunge back into our old habits?” she asked. “I have a vague idea, and it’s not very optimistic.”

Topics: 20th century art Arab artist Zoulikha Bouabdellah

Related

Lifestyle
Egyptian painter Omar Abdelzaher’s ‘inspirational’ artwork

Ramadan trends in the time of coronavirus

This Ramadan will be a more scaled-back, muted affair, with many having to break their fast solo. (Shutterstock)
Updated 23 April 2020
RACHEL MCARTHUR

Ramadan trends in the time of coronavirus

  • With the usual entertainments off the table, we take a look at new trends set to dominate Ramadan in the time of lockdown
Updated 23 April 2020
RACHEL MCARTHUR

DUBAI: For all of us observing the Holy Month, this year is going to be a very different experience. Normally synonymous with big family gatherings, extravagant iftars, and shopping sprees for Eid gifts, this Ramadan will be a more scaled-back, muted affair, with many having to break their fast solo.

Hopefully, though, it may also be an opportunity to find happiness in simple things, learn how to make the best of what we have, and to band together to support those who are struggling.

With the usual entertainments off the table, we take a look at new trends set to dominate Ramadan in the time of lockdown. 

VIRTUAL IFTARS

Since we’ve been quarantined, we’ve found joy in the little things, like catching up with a loved one via Zoom, for instance. And it looks like this could work well in place of the big Ramadan gatherings we’re so used to.

Sherrie Higgins, founder of the party planning site, How to Hen, says she’s finding herself hosting more live virtual gatherings and that this trend will continue across the board.

Sherrie Higgins is the founder of the party planning site How to Hen. (Supplied)

“The events industry will concentrate more on virtual gatherings held on conference apps like Zoom,” she explains. “Individuals will want to tune into ‘live events’ and purchase items — such as identical decorations across multiple households — that make it easier for them to celebrate ‘together’ without actually being together.”

For many in the hospitality industry, this month is a real opportunity to come up with something unique and interesting.

Aby Sam Thomas is the editor in chief of Entrepreneur Middle East. (Supplied)

“F&B concepts, especially, have an opportunity to step up and capitalize on this period, but only if they choose to think outside of the box,” says Aby Sam Thomas, editor in chief of Entrepreneur Middle East. “I’d be keen on seeing brands in this space facilitating online iftar gatherings. These could take the form of food deliveries being made to each member of the group — or, for the more culinary inclined, curated recipes with ingredients.”

Daniel Evans, business development manager (MENA) at another hospitality brand, Music Concierge, agrees: “My Ramadan trend prediction is a move towards forging connections with our usual guests through virtual means, particularly during iftar,” he says. “With Ramadan, there is an opportunity for hotels and restaurants to genuinely connect via home delivery. This could take the form of QR codes providing links to appropriate entertainment, ‘build-your-own’ Ramadan decorations packs bundled with food deliveries, or simply handwritten notes to let guests know we’re thinking of them in a challenging period.”

WE’LL LOOK BETTER

Maria Madadha of French cosmetics brand Filorga, says the lockdown has changed the way many women look after their skin for the better. (Shutterstock)

The elimination of big buffets will no doubt have a positive effect on our waistlines, but having a lockdown during Ramadan will also provide other health benefits. In regular years, many of us are guilty of trying to fit in too many things during the Holy Month — events, outings, iftars, suhours, and more. So by the time Eid Al Fitr arrives, we’re too tired to enjoy the holiday. And it shows.

Maria Madadha of French cosmetics brand Filorga, says the lockdown has changed the way many women look after their skin for the better.

“Now that women have more time at home, DIY facials and skin treatments are becoming very popular,” she says. “Ramadan is a great opportunity to (continue this trend) because fasting itself has a detox effect on the whole body.”

Maria Dowling, founder and creative director of Mariadowling Salon, says the same will apply to haircare.

“Hair is having a rest,” she tells Arab News. “With less blow-drying and more at-home treatments we will be working on nourishing rather than beautifying. We will see more hair which is naturally shiny and in great condition, thanks to the time we have to spend on showing it some love.”

ARAB CELEBS GET RELATABLE 

MBC1 has put together a brand-new show hosted by Cyrine Abdel Nour and Ahmad Fahmi. (Shutterstock)

TV viewership tends to soar during Ramadan, and while this trend will no doubt continue this year, we’re also going to be seeing a slight change in programming. Gone are the live studio entertainment and talk shows, instead we’ll be seeing Arab celebrities coming to us live from their living rooms.

For example, MBC1 has put together a brand-new show, called “Sahraneen Ma3akom Bel Bait” (“Staying up with you at home”), featuring content from around the region, instead of guests being in-studio. Hosted by Cyrine Abdel Nour and Ahmad Fahmi, the show will include “interviews with some of the Arab world’s biggest stars via video call from their homes,” explains Mazen Hayek, group spokesperson of MBC Group. “We know that people are going to stay home, and therefore it is important to create something that shows them they are not alone. This unexpected new trend of interviewing celebrities from their home makes them more accessible to viewers.

“We’ve also got a campaign happening in partnership with Twitter to encourage people to connect and get talking at this time,” Hayek continues. “It’s important no one in the community feels alone and that we kind of stay together even if we have to stay apart.”

Social-media content will continue to play a huge role too. The breakout star of the lockdown? Tik Tok, says Wael Attili, co-founder and VP of content at Kharabeesh.

“Celebrities and faces we never imagined seeing on such platforms are joining the trend,” he says. “I’m not sure if this was a chance Tik Tok took advantage of due to the pause in the production industry, or if it just happened virally. But Tik Tok formats — such as challenges, short-form (stories), comedy, and gamification — have been working well for people during the curfew.”

Given the nature of the current situation, Attili adds, comedy will likely be more in demand this year.

SHOPPING LOCAL

In order to keep small, homegrown businesses going, more consumers are “shopping local.” (Supplied)

If there’s one thing this pandemic has shown, it’s our communities’ determination to help each other in times of need. In order to keep small, homegrown businesses going, more consumers are “shopping local.”

“In keeping with the spirit of Ramadan, the trend will be to buy online from small local businesses,” says Shaan Qasim, founder of GCC online marketplace, Saffron Souk. “The focus will be to buy local in order to support a self-sustaining economy.”

But that’s not just reserved to lifestyle products; the hospitality industry is also hoping to see support from its communities.

“Ramadan is generally a very tough month for many independent restaurants, and COVID-19 just guaranteed it being tougher this year than ever before,” says Samer Hamadeh, founder of the UAE’s Aegis Hospitality. If there’s an opportunity to support local, then consumers should do so.

SPIRITUAL STREAMING

Anghami recently released insights into how the region has been consuming music and other content during quarantine. (Supplied)

Music-streaming platform, Anghami recently released insights into how the region has been consuming music and other content during quarantine, and one stand out was religious content.

“We didn’t quite expect it, but it makes sense that we saw more people searching for religious content and prayers,” says co-founder Elie Habib. This trend will no doubt continue during Ramadan. 

Topics: Coronavirus Ramadan Lifestyle Reads of the Week

Latest updates

Sign of the times: Artist Zoulikha Bouabdellah's work is particularly resonant today
UK’s largest Ramadan event goes online amid coronavirus curbs 
Emirates to operate repatriation flights in selected destinations
Philippines nears 7,000 coronavirus cases, reports 16 new deaths
Malaysia reports 71 new coronavirus cases

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.