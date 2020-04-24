You are here

  • Home
  • Hadi vows to defeat Iran’s ‘evil designs’ in Yemen

Hadi vows to defeat Iran’s ‘evil designs’ in Yemen

1 / 2
Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi has pledged quick assistance to Aden residents who were affected by recent floods. (AFP)
2 / 2
Yemeni fighters loyal to President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi fight against Houthi militia in Taiz, Yemen. (Shurtterstock file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z24sn

Updated 32 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Hadi vows to defeat Iran’s ‘evil designs’ in Yemen

  • President says government is committed to complying with all efforts to end war
Updated 32 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi has vowed to foil Iran’s attempts to derail peace and security in Yemen through the Houthi militia, stressing that his government is committed to complying with all peace efforts to end the war.

At an annual speech on Wednesday on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, Hadi said that his government had offered many concessions and positively responded to peace initiatives, seeking to end the suffering of the Yemenis. 

He accused Iran of inciting hatred and sectarianism in Yemen through the Houthis.

“It is time, after the world has seen how the Houthi militia dealt with the truce, that the international community understands the nature of this bloody Houthi militia. It is just tools and dolls serving Tehran’s suspicious designs,” Hadi said, referring to a recent UN call for a truce in Yemen to allow health workers to fight the spread of the coronavirus. 

Hadi said that his government would not allow the Houthis and their backers in Tehran to turn Yemen into a launching ground for attacks on neighboring countries. 

It is time, after the world has seen how the Houthi militia dealt with the truce, that the international community understands the nature of this bloody Houthi militia.

Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, President of Yemen

He expressed the country’s appreciation of the Saudi-led coalition military intervention in Yemen, which reversed Houthi gains and enabled government forces to take the upper hand on the battlefields.

“We reiterate that we will not accept that Yemen becomes a hotbed for those destructive ideas or used for undermining security of the region,” he said. 

“We pledge that Yemen will not dissociate itself from the Arab skin in favor of a culture alien to our people and history.”

Hadi and his consecutive governments have long accused Iran of providing the Houthi militia with the arms, military know-how and funds that enabled them to expand militarily across Yemen.

Yemen’s president also pledged quick assistance to residents of the port city of Aden who were affected by the destructive rainstorm on Tuesday.

In Aden, a senior government official told Arab News on Thursday that the death toll from Tuesday’s downpour had reached 14 and heavy rains destroyed 66 houses and battered basic services in Yemen’s temporary capital.

“Our focus now is on dispersing financial assistance to the families who lost members, opening roads and fixing power grids and water stations,” the government official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to brief reporters.

He said that the government had allocated more funds to help address the destruction caused by the floods.

On Wednesday, Yemen’s army said that it had taken a defensive position since the beginning of the Saudi-led truce two weeks ago, despite Houthi breaches.

Abdu Abdullah Majili, a Yemeni army spokesperson, said that the Houthis had mounted hundreds of missile and mortar attacks on government forces and residential districts in the provinces of Al-Jawf, Marib, Taiz and Al-Baydha.

“The Iran-backed Houthi militia has carried out more than 1,428 attacks on national army positions on various battlefields and civilians since the beginning of the truce on Thursday, April 8,” Majili said in a statement carried by the official news agency.

Topics: Yemen Iranian terrorism Iranian intervention

Related

Special
Middle-East
Heavy rains, flash floods hit Yemen’s Aden, Lahj, Abyan
Special
Middle-East
Houthis release abducted former Yemeni culture minister

Lebanon’s Berri urges government to halt dramatic collapse of currency

Updated 12 min 32 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon’s Berri urges government to halt dramatic collapse of currency

  • Lebanese lira collapsed from 3,200 to 3,800 against the dollar on Thursday
  • A panic withdrawal followed, with residents violating the coronavirus lockdown rules
Updated 12 min 32 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The political conflict between Lebanon’s speaker of parliament Nabih Berri, the government and circulars issued by the Central Bank regarding dollar transfer services has led to a new wave of chaos in the local financial market.

As the Central Bank issued a circular ordering all money transfer services to process dollar transfers in the Lebanese pound, the local currency hit a record low. On Thursday noon, the Lebanese lira significantly collapsed from 3,200 to 3,800 against the dollar.

The head of exchange houses in Lebanon, Mahmoud Mrad, told Arab News: “What happened is incomprehensible. People rushed to money transfer services to receive their money in dollars, just hours before the circular of the Central Bank enters into force, ordering money transfer services to issue cash in the local currency at a market rate and not the official rate.”

He added: “At the same time, people also rushed to exchange houses to buy dollars, amid fears of a price increase as the political scene seems very unstable in the country and since people have lost confidence in the financial situation.”

The demand for dollars on Thursday was “unprecedented,” according to Mrad.

He said: “I personally sold $200,000 to normal people and not to dealers. I cannot explain the situation. It smells fishy and it seems like there is an attempt to confuse the situation.” 

Mrad added: “Unlicensed money changers have highly contributed to the current situation by selling dollars at high prices after the closing of approved money changers’ houses, without being punished by the state. They are arrested only to be set free later, without even confiscating their money. I personally told this to the interior minister.”

On Thursday, people formed long queues outside money transfer businesses.

The gatherings violated the lockdown decision, which banned gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.   

Lawmaker Faisal Karami said the surprising increase in the dollar price reminded him of what happened to his late uncle, former Prime Minister Omar Karami, in 1992 to bring him down.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab called on “eliminating all red lines protecting Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh and corruption.”

He also warned that “the dollar game is the beginning of a social and maybe even a security disaster.”

Meanwhile, Berri criticized the performance of the government: “The government must use its legal powers to stop the dramatic fall of the lira before it is too late.”

Berri stressed that the government cannot remain “an observer to the financial chaos, claiming to be very concerned about the people.”

Berri has criticized the government for referring draft laws to parliamentary sessions without passing them by parliamentary committees. The secretariat said: “The government must learn to send draft laws to the parliament before insulting it.”

A parliamentary session was suspended because of a lack of quorum, before the parliament could treat the draft law aiming to allocate 1,200 billion liras to support agriculture and industry, import raw material and provide soft loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Meetings between Salameh, President Michel Aoun and then Diab did not produce any immediate solutions to the crisis.

Diab is expected to announce what he described as “restrictive positions over the dollar crisis” after Friday’s ministerial session.

He complained about “a lack of coordination between the government and the governor of the Central Bank.”

Topics: Lebanon lebanese pound

Related

Business & Economy
Lebanon's currency crashes amid financial turmoil, virus
Business & Economy
IMF urges Lebanon to enact crisis plan that rebuilds confidence

Latest updates

Aviation chiefs urge Mideast states to protect airlines
Hadi vows to defeat Iran’s ‘evil designs’ in Yemen
SABIC investors reap SR6.6bn dividend windfall
Lebanon’s Berri urges government to halt dramatic collapse of currency
Americans too scared to go to work could lose aid

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.