DFL chief: Bundesliga secures deals with broadcasters

Borussia Dortmund’s players cheer their fans after notching a 3-0 victory over VfL Wolfsburg in this Nov. 2, 2019 file photo. (Files/AFP)
Updated 32 sec ago
Reuters

  • Regional leaders in Bavaria and North Rhine Westphalia say league likely to resume after May 9
MUNICH: The Bundesliga has secured agreements with rights holder Sky and all but one broadcaster for payments for the rest of the 2019/2020 season that will help keep clubs afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic, German Football League (DFL) CEO Christian Seifert said on Thursday.

The Bundesliga has been suspended since mid-March due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus, which has infected more than 148,000 and killed over 5,000 people in Germany. A restart is expected some time in May but it is up to the government to give the green light.

“If we should start on May 9, we are ready. If it is later we will be ready again,” Seifert said, adding that the deal with broadcasters made sure clubs would have enough liquidity until June 30 and once the season got under way.

Should the season be abandoned they would have to pay back some of the amount, he said.

“For us what is decisive is what the politicians will decide. It is not for us to decide when,” Seifert said on a potential restart date.

Germany has the fifth highest COVID-19 caseload behind the US, Spain, Italy and France, but has kept fatalities down thanks to early and extensive testing.

Regional leaders in Bavaria and North Rhine Westphalia said this week it was possible for the league to resume without spectators after May 9 and under strict health and safety conditions.

The League has warned that many clubs in the first and second divisions faced an uncertain financial future and several would be in an “existence-threatening” situation if play did not resume
by June.

Some German shops opened for business again this week, after a month of lockdown, in an agreement with the leaders of Germany’s 16 states, who are all keen to start the long haul of repairing
the economy.

Topics: Bundesliga

Saudi Arabia submits bid to host Asian Games in 2030

Updated 24 April 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia submits bid to host Asian Games in 2030

  • The SAOC submitted a letter of intent to the Olympic Council of Asia to host the games
  • It said the Saudi capital is ready to a “unique, cultural and technological experience”
Updated 24 April 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has submitted an official bid to host the 21st Asian Games in 2030 in Riyadh.

The Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) said on Thursday it had submitted a letter of intent to the Olympic Council of Asia to host the games.  

In the letter, the SAOC illustrated the Kingdom’s ambitious vision to organize an "unprecedented version" of the sporting event.  

It said the Saudi capital is ready to a “unique, cultural and technological experience.”

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of the SAOC, said: “Bidding for the Asian Games in 2030 is part of our new SAOC strategy and is fully aligned with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

“I have the full trust that the Riyadh 2030 bid will be a very powerful demonstration of our vision that aims to bring Asia together to deliver the best Asian Games ever.” 

More than 10,000 athletes from 45 countries participate at the the event to compete in 40 games.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

