British rapper Professor Green to celebrate Ramadan

The multi-platinum recording artist has been self-isolating with his partner in Morocco. (AFP)
Updated 24 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: British rapper Stephen Paul Manderson, better known by his stage name Professor Green, took to Instagram on Thursday to announce he will be celebrating Ramadan for the first time.

“I’m really interested in the freedom that I hope will come from ridding myself of habits, addictions and mental ties that I haven’t quite managed to severe,” said the 36-year-old star, who is currently in Morocco.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tomorrow I’m beginning Ramadan for the first time in my life. I’m really interested in the freedom that I hope will come from ridding myself of habits, addictions and mental ties that I haven’t quite managed to severe. A reboot. A respect for my body and what goes into it. A respect for my mind and detachment from the reward system that is my phone. A reminder of what my body actually needs, discipline in place of the cravings I feed daily. I’m still going to have to work, but I’m keeping contact to an absolute minimum. The relevance of this pic? Despite working out a LOT (you’d never know looking at me ) I’ve been delving into the snack cupboard when the sun goes down most days. I don’t feel bad about it at all - neither should you, we’re in the middle of a pandemic. I am however interested to see what change there will be physically. Im currently 83kg, by eye I reckon about 15% body fat (distributed mostly around my lower abdominal area suggesting high cortisol - stress, lack of sleep and crisp eating). Let’s see where I am in 31 days. Hopefully happier and healthier - have a google about the many benefits of fasting. You don’t need an app, or even a watch. Just the sun and some will power.

“A reboot. A respect for my body and what goes into it. A respect for my mind and detachment from the reward system that is my phone.”

Writing to his 860,000 followers about his late-night cravings, the London-born music man said: “I don’t feel bad about it at all, and neither should you, we’re in the middle of a pandemic. I am, however, interested to see what change there will be physically.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The concentration is impeccable... the haircut is half decent as well. Thanks @karimamcadams

The multi-platinum recording artist has been self-isolating with his partner, English actress Karima McAdams, who has Moroccan roots.

Nutritional advice for diabetics in Ramadan

Updated 59 min 12 sec ago
Randa Fahd

Nutritional advice for diabetics in Ramadan

  • During the holy month of Ramadan, certain people are exempted from fasting, while others have to fast while managing their health condition
Updated 59 min 12 sec ago
Randa Fahd

BEIRUT: During the holy month of Ramadan, certain people are exempted from fasting, while others have to fast while managing their health condition in the best way possible.

Today, my article addresses people in the latter category, specifically those with type 2 diabetes who are able to control their condition through food and exercise.

I would advise diabetics to include a snack or two, when needed, between iftar and sahoor. Watch out for sugar content, as you need to keep your blood-sugar levels under control. Also be aware of how much salt you are consuming, as too much can leave you feeling dehydrated.

Of course, diabetics must not eat food that will raise their blood-sugar levels. Some good foods for diabetics include:

1. High-fiber food including wholewheat bread, wholewheat pasta, wholewheat rice, oats, parboiled wheat, quinoa, beans and lentils. Fibers, especially soluble fibers, can slow the absorption of sugar and help control blood-sugar levels.

2. Vegetables and fruits. These contain antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

3. Healthy fats are always recommended, especially food containing Omega 3, such as fatty fish, walnuts, chia seeds and flaxseeds

4. Lean protein. Good sources include fish, lean meat, beans and lentils.

Randa’s tips and tricks:

Break your fast with three dates and aim for another serving of fruit later.

Eat your whole grains cold or reheated. Then they will contain resistant starches that are harder for your digestive system to break down, so less sugar is absorbed.

It’s a good idea to add vinegar to your food — for example, to the salad that should accompany your main dish.

Always eat some protein and healthy fat with your carbohydrates to help reduce the speed of absorption.

When you have the urge to snack, try to go for salt-free raw nuts and/or fruit.

Drink sugar-free fluids between sunset and sunrise. Water is always best. You should avoid caffeinated drinks (or at least be mindful of how much caffeine you are drinking) as caffeine can lead to dehydration.


Randa’s tips for those on medication:

Consult a doctor before fasting.

Always check your blood-glucose levels. Stop fasting if your blood glucose is below 70mg/dl or above 300mg/dl.

To avoid low blood-sugar levels during taraweeh, eat wholewheat grains as part of your iftar meal and stay hydrated.

Ramadan Kareem.

