Rouhani urges Iran military to remain vigilant against ‘provocations’

Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) vessels conduct unsafe and unprofessional actions against USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) on April 15, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

  • Comment comes after IRGC said Tehran would destroy US warships if 'threatened'
TEHRAN: Iran's president Hassan Rouhani called on the country's armed forces on Friday to maintain vigilance against “provocative actions by foreigners in the region,” state TV reported, as a war of words with the US escalated.

The comment came after the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday Tehran would destroy US warships if its security is threatened in the Arabian Gulf.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump warned Tehran over "harassment" of US vessels. Trump said he had instructed the US Navy to fire on any Iranian ships that harass it at sea, though said later he was not changing the military’s rules of engagement.

"We must carefully follow strategies ensuring the sustainable stability of the region while maintaining vigilance and authoritative presence in the area," state TV quoted Rouhani as telling Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami by telephone.

In a phone call to Revolutionary Guards commander Major General Hossein Salami, Rouhani "referred to provocative actions by foreigners in the region and the need to maintain vigilance against these moves", state television reported.

Earlier this month, the US military said 11 Revolutionary Guards naval vessels came close to US Navy and Coast Guard ships in the Gulf, calling the moves “dangerous and provocative”.

Tehran blamed its longtime adversary for the incident. On Thursday, Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned the Swiss ambassador in Tehran, who represents US interests in the country, over the recent tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Antagonism between Iran and the United States has sharpened since 2018, when Trump withdrew from Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers and reimposed crippling sanctions.

Animosities spiked in early January when top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad. Iran retaliated on Jan. 9 by firing missiles at bases in Iraq where US troops were stationed.

Stoking tension over Tehran's nuclear and missile programmes, Iran's Guards said on Wednesday they had successfully launched the country's first military satellite into orbit. The announcement drew protests from Washington, London and Paris.

Topics: Iran US Gulf

  • Diab said the country had suffered $7 billion in additional losses since the start of the year
  • New infections have largely tapered off in recent weeks
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s government extended a coronavirus lockdown by two weeks until May 10 on Friday.
Already hit by a financial crisis that has prompted a sovereign debt default and cut its currency’s value, Lebanon has ordered most businesses to close, shut the airport and imposed an overnight curfew to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab rebuked central bank governor Riad Salameh on Friday, questioning his performance after a steep fall in the pound currency and calling on him to clearly explain to Lebanese where policy was headed.
Diab said the crisis-hit country had suffered $7 billion in additional losses since the start of the year and that liquidity in the banking system was running out, with $5.5 billion in Lebanese deposits exiting in the past three months.
Diab said it was urgent that an economic reform plan, a draft of which emerged earlier this month, be quickly passed to avert further crisis. 
New infections have largely tapered off in recent weeks. Lebanon has recorded 696 coronavirus cases and 22 deaths so far, with the ministry of health reporting eight new cases on Friday.
The defense council said that the lockdown must be extended in order to “avoid a second wave from the epidemic that would constitute an unbearable catastrophe.”
It laid out a five-stage timetable, with the first beginning on April 27 and the last on June 8, for the government to gradually reintegrate different sectors as it saw fit.

 

Topics: Coronavirus Lebanon

