Prince Charles wishes Muslims in UK, around the world Ramadan Kareem in virtual Iftar

LONDON: The UK's Prince Charles wished Muslims in the UK and across the world a Ramadan Kareem in a virtual Iftar on Friday.

“In different circumstances, this would have been a joyous time of year mosques would be filling with life, families would be coming together to share food and prayers and many of them would be inviting their neighbors and friends, from all faiths and none, to join them,” the Prince of Wales said in a pre-recorded video broadcast.

“I can only begin to imagine how desperately difficult and sad this must be for all of you who cherish this special month and everything it normally brings,” he said, adding: “What has moved me greatly has been hearing all the brilliant work carried out by Muslim volunteers and local initiatives through mosques including working in partnership with temples, churches and other faith groups to support all members of all communities in such a difficult times.”

Prince Charles said: “Many British Muslims will spend this Ramadan on the frontline of the COVID crisis, working in our NHS or other key roles, most tragically I know that a number of highly experienced and invaluable doctors and nurses form the Muslim community have lost their lives due to this pernicious virus. To their families and colleagues, I can only convey my deepest possible sympathy, and to everyone on the frontline of whatever religions, I offer my profound admiration and heartfelt gratitude for all that they are doing for all of us.”

The virtual Iftar was hosted by BBC presenter Asad Ahmad and Senior Head of Mosaic and Community Integration at The Prince’s Trust Dr. Nizam Uddin. It was also sponsored by Islamic Relief UK.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock sent a video message thanking everyone who was participating virtually and thus helping protect NHS and save lives, he also thanked all British Muslims on the frontline of the crisis response.

US Ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson also sent a message stating how Ramadan brings people closer together.

The Muslim world celebrated the first day of Ramadan on Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The total number of positive cases in the UK is 143,464 while the death toll is just under 20,000.