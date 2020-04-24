Prince Charles wishes Muslims in UK, around the world Ramadan Kareem in virtual Iftar

You are here

“I can only begin to imagine of desperately difficult and sad this must be for all of you who cherish this special month and everything it normally brings,” the Prince of Wales said. (Screenshot)
Updated 24 April 2020
  • The virtual Iftar was hosted by BBC presenter Asad Ahmad and Senior Head of Mosaic and Community Integration at The Prince’s Trust Dr. Nizam Uddin, it was also sponsored by Islamic Relief UK
  • The Muslim world celebrated the first day of Ramadan on Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic.
LONDON: The UK's Prince Charles wished Muslims in the UK and across the world a Ramadan Kareem in a virtual Iftar on Friday. 

“In different circumstances, this would have been a joyous time of year mosques would be filling with life, families would be coming together to share food and prayers and many of them would be inviting their neighbors and friends, from all faiths and none, to join them,” the Prince of Wales said in a pre-recorded video broadcast.

“I can only begin to imagine how desperately difficult and sad this must be for all of you who cherish this special month and everything it normally brings,” he said, adding: “What has moved me greatly has been hearing all the brilliant work carried out by Muslim volunteers and local initiatives through mosques including working in partnership with temples, churches and other faith groups to support all members of all communities in such a difficult times.”

Prince Charles said: “Many British Muslims will spend this Ramadan on the frontline of the COVID crisis, working in our NHS or other key roles, most tragically I know that a number of highly experienced and invaluable doctors and nurses form the Muslim community have lost their lives due to this pernicious virus. To their families and colleagues, I can only convey my deepest possible sympathy, and to everyone on the frontline of whatever religions, I offer my profound admiration and heartfelt gratitude for all that they are doing for all of us.”

The virtual Iftar was hosted by BBC presenter Asad Ahmad and Senior Head of Mosaic and Community Integration at The Prince’s Trust Dr. Nizam Uddin. It was also sponsored by Islamic Relief UK.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock sent a video message thanking everyone who was participating virtually and thus helping protect NHS and save lives, he also thanked all British Muslims on the frontline of the crisis response.

US Ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson also sent a message stating how Ramadan brings people closer together.

The Muslim world celebrated the first day of Ramadan on Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The total number of positive cases in the UK is 143,464 while the death toll is just under 20,000.

Inject disinfectant? Trump’s idea baffles experts

U.S. President Donald Trump rubs his hands and while defending his comments on using disinfectants as a measure against the coronavirus prior to signing the "Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act," approving additional coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief for the U.S. (REUTERS)
Updated 25 April 2020
AFP

Inject disinfectant? Trump’s idea baffles experts

  • Trump’s claims to medical expertise are endless fuel for late night comedy routines
Updated 25 April 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: Top White House coronavirus adviser Deborah Birx shrank in horror and around the nation comedians sharpened their pens: President Donald Trump had just asked if virus victims couldn’t be injected with disinfectant.
Even as a new poll shows most Americans wish the former real estate magnate would leave science to the experts, Trump on Thursday evening hit a new high in the annals of amateur presidential doctoring.
Encouraged by tentative findings that summer weather may dampen the novel coronavirus, Trump used his daily live press briefing to ask whether light could become a medical treatment.
“Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light,” Trump said. “Supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way.”
Birx and another government medical expert looked on warily. The president wasn’t finished. “Then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks (the virus) out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs.”
Birx winced and turned her eyes from the president to the floor.
Trump’s actual comments about disinfectants were quickly savaged in memes and jokes on Twitter.
“’Hey guys!!! It’s Dettol o’clock!!!’” said one tweet alongside a picture of a glass filled with cleaner on the rocks. Another tweet looked forward to “breakfast of nice chilled toilet cleaner.”
The British-based manufacturer of Lysol and Dettol felt compelled to put out a statement: “Under no circumstances should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body through injection, ingestion or any other route,” the company, Reckitt Benckiser, said.
Trump’s claims to medical expertise are also endless fuel for late night comedy routines. “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert had just taped an impersonation of the president touting Listerine mouthwash as a remedy on Thursday before the briefing took place.

