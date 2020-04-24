You are here

  • Home
  • Data portal launched to support COVID-19 research at Saudi university

Data portal launched to support COVID-19 research at Saudi university

Short Url

https://arab.news/m45qs

Updated 25 April 2020
SPA

Data portal launched to support COVID-19 research at Saudi university

  • The center is giving the public access to the records in order to highlight the Kingdom’s efforts in addressing the pandemic and ensuring people’s health
Updated 25 April 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) has launched a database to monitor COVID-19 updates for research purposes.
It contains more than 26,000 records collected by the center based on daily reports from the Ministry of Health.
The center updates the records every day, in addition to posting all the preventive measures that have been taken by the government. Researchers can view the records, as well as analyze and download the data contained in them, and choose the details they wish to explore.
The center is also giving the public access to the records in order to highlight the Kingdom’s efforts in addressing the pandemic and ensuring people’s health. 

Topics: King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) Coronavirus

Related

World
Nations back UN push for wide rollout of COVID-19 response
Saudi Arabia
‘It’s heartbreaking’ — COVID-19 keeps families apart during Ramadan

Any Ramadan socializing can lead to COVID-19 spread

Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly. (SPA)
Updated 25 April 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Any Ramadan socializing can lead to COVID-19 spread

  • Saudi Arabia confirms 124 new virus recoveries, bringing the total to 2,049
Updated 25 April 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Any Ramadan gathering can lead to the spread of coronavirus, the Saudi Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said, as he reminded people about the importance of social distancing.

Ramadan is associated with family reunions over iftar and group prayers at mosques but, due to COVID-19, people are being urged to practice social distancing.
“As you all know, any socializing in the name of religion or family could create an opportunity for the virus to spread,”Al-Abd Al-Aly said as the fasting month got underway in the Kingdom.
The spokesman encouraged people with chronic diseases to speak to their doctors about fasting and how their medication intake worked with fasting hours.
A total of 1,172 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom on Friday — 25 percent Saudis and 75 percent expats — bringing the total number of cases to 15,102. There are now 12,926 active cases, 93 of which are critical.

FASTFACTS

• 15,102 is the total number of coronavirus cases.

• 93 is the number of patients in critical condition.

• 127 is the total number death in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Abd Al-Aly announced 124 new recovered cases, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,049.  Six new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 127.
The latest deaths were of two Saudis and four expats from Jeddah and Makkah. They were aged between 35 and 65 and had chronic diseases.
Al-Abd Al-Aly recalled King Salman’s words about Ramadan, in which he shared people’s longing to take part in Ramadan’s worshipping rituals but was thankful for them adhering to the preventive regulations in the hope that the pandemic would pass sooner rather than later.
Meanwhile, Saudis coming from Vienna arrived at Prince Naif bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Qassim on Friday.
They were received upon arrival by officials. The flight carried Saudis repatriated from Austria, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic and Hungary.
All passengers from overseas must abide by a 14-day quarantine, according to the precautionary and preventive measures adopted by authorities to combat the pandemic.

Topics: Coronavirus Ramadan 2020

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief to provide food aid in Punjab for Ramadan
Business & Economy
Saudi Monetary Authority directs banks to postpone 3-month installment payments

Latest updates

Pope Francis greets Egypt’s Grand Imam Ahmad Al-Tayeb on Ramadan
US-Sudanese influencer Shahd Batal teams up with ASOS for Ramadan
Iran’s exports to China drop by 52% in first quarter of 2020 due to sanctions
Naomi Campbell turns talk show host during quarantine
Bella Hadid stars in FaceTime campaign for Jacquemus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.