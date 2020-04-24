Data portal launched to support COVID-19 research at Saudi university

RIYADH: The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) has launched a database to monitor COVID-19 updates for research purposes.
It contains more than 26,000 records collected by the center based on daily reports from the Ministry of Health.
The center updates the records every day, in addition to posting all the preventive measures that have been taken by the government. Researchers can view the records, as well as analyze and download the data contained in them, and choose the details they wish to explore.
The center is also giving the public access to the records in order to highlight the Kingdom’s efforts in addressing the pandemic and ensuring people’s health.
