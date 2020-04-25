You are here

Syrian dancer takes a spookily empty Paris as her canvass

Syrian dancer and choreographer Yara Al-Hasbani performs a dance on the empty Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris on April 22, 2020, on the 37th day of a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).
Syrian dancer and choreographer Yara Al-Hasbani performs a dance in front of Paris’ Opera Garnier on April 22, 2020, on the 37th day of a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). (AFP)
Syrian dancer and choreographer Yara al-Hasbani performs a dance in front of the Louvre museum's pyramid in Paris on April 22, 2020, on the 37th day of a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). (AFP)
Syrian dancer and choreographer Yara Al-Hasbani performs a dance in front of Paris’ Arc de Triomphe on April 22, 2020, on the 37th day of a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). (AFP)
Syrian dancer and choreographer Yara Al-Hasbani performs a dance in front the Louvre museum pyramid in Paris on April 22, 2020, on the 37th day of a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). (AFP)
  • The Syrian choreographer has drawn crowds across France for her performances in public squares and parks
  • Trained as a ballet and contemporary dancer in Damascus, Al-Hasbani left her war-torn homeland six years ago and is now a member of the Atelier of Artists in Exile in the French capital
PARIS: Dancer Yara Al-Hasbani is used to causing a stir everywhere she goes.
The Syrian choreographer has drawn crowds across France for her performances in public squares and parks.
But there wasn’t a soul in sight as she performed a series of spectacular ballet moves in front of the deserted grand monuments of Paris for AFP.
With the French capital in lockdown for nearly six weeks because of the coronavirus, the 26-year-old had some of the most visited sites in the world to herself.
Wearing a white mask, she danced an arabesque in front of the Louvre museum, an “attitude derriere” on the steps of Sacre Coeur and did a “six o’clock” with one leg right up to her head by the Arc du Triomphe.
Trained as a ballet and contemporary dancer in Damascus, Al-Hasbani left her war-torn homeland six years ago and is now a member of the Atelier of Artists in Exile in the French capital, where she has lived since 2016.
“It is really strange to see these monuments deserted,” said the choreographer.
She said it was wonderful “to admire the city without noise and tourists but at the same time it was sad, as if it was abandoned.”
Perhaps the most spectacular images come from Human Rights Square — a cause dear to Al-Hasbani’s heart — at Trocadero looking out at the Eiffel Tower.
She has previously danced at Place de la Republique, a traditional rallying point for protests in the French capital, where she created her first piece outside Syria in memory of the hundreds of children killed in a chemical attack near Damascus in August 2015.

Topics: Paris France lockdown Coronavirus COVID-19

Saudi artworks produced during virus quarantine to be showcased at culture expo

  • Works selected for the expo will go on sale after preventive measures have been lifted
RIYADH: The best visual works produced by Saudi artists during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) quarantine period will form the centerpiece of this year’s Ministry of Culture “From Within” exhibition.
The second edition of the event, to be held in Diriyah’s industrial zone at the end of the year, will throw the spotlight on artworks inspired while preventive measures remain in place throughout the Kingdom.
Artists will be able to submit their entries for the expo via a dedicated online ministry platform from May 10.
The exhibition will form part of a series of events and activities being run by the ministry under the title, “Culture in Quarantine.”
Organizers aim to enrich the visual arts sector and invest in Saudi talent, both amateurs and professionals, to produce creative works according to innovative artistic concepts inspired by the current global circumstances and showcase the best of them to the public.
The initiative is also designed to encourage the continuation of artistic activities despite the restrictions of home quarantine and allow the sector, including artists, investors, and evaluators to flourish.

• Entries will be accepted for one month starting May 10, after which a committee of professional artists will select works for display in the exhibition.

• Proof that works were done at home will need to be documented in photographs accompanied by a video including information about the artist, others who participated with them.

Works selected for the expo will go on sale after preventive measures have been lifted.
Participation will be open to individuals and art groups, with artists able to enter in either amateur or professional categories covering drawings, sculptures, photographs, and short videos.
Entries will be accepted for one month starting May 10, after which a committee of professional artists will select works for display in the exhibition.
Artworks should be recent, have a clear concept, and have been produced during the quarantine period.
Proof that works were done at home will need to be documented in photographs accompanied by a video including information about the artist, others who participated with them, and an explanation of the concept.
Participants must be at least 16 years old and they should include details of any relevant research and provide a portfolio of their previous works.

Topics: Coronavirus

