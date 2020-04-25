Syrian dancer takes a spookily empty Paris as her canvass

Saudi artworks produced during virus quarantine to be showcased at culture expo

RIYADH: The best visual works produced by Saudi artists during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) quarantine period will form the centerpiece of this year’s Ministry of Culture “From Within” exhibition.

The second edition of the event, to be held in Diriyah’s industrial zone at the end of the year, will throw the spotlight on artworks inspired while preventive measures remain in place throughout the Kingdom.

Artists will be able to submit their entries for the expo via a dedicated online ministry platform from May 10.

The exhibition will form part of a series of events and activities being run by the ministry under the title, “Culture in Quarantine.”

Organizers aim to enrich the visual arts sector and invest in Saudi talent, both amateurs and professionals, to produce creative works according to innovative artistic concepts inspired by the current global circumstances and showcase the best of them to the public.

The initiative is also designed to encourage the continuation of artistic activities despite the restrictions of home quarantine and allow the sector, including artists, investors, and evaluators to flourish.

Works selected for the expo will go on sale after preventive measures have been lifted.

Participation will be open to individuals and art groups, with artists able to enter in either amateur or professional categories covering drawings, sculptures, photographs, and short videos.

Entries will be accepted for one month starting May 10, after which a committee of professional artists will select works for display in the exhibition.

Artworks should be recent, have a clear concept, and have been produced during the quarantine period.

Proof that works were done at home will need to be documented in photographs accompanied by a video including information about the artist, others who participated with them, and an explanation of the concept.

Participants must be at least 16 years old and they should include details of any relevant research and provide a portfolio of their previous works.