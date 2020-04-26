You are here

New regulations for finance companies in Saudi Arabia

King Salman bin Abdulaziz. (REUTERS)
Updated 26 April 2020
Arab News

  • Article 4 of the Finance Companies Control Law states that no finance activities, as specified under this law, may be engaged in without obtaining a license in accordance with the provisions of this law and other applicable laws
JEDDAH: King Salman on Saturday issued a royal order instructing the Ministry of Justice to put in place controls to limit the practice of financial activity by unauthorized persons, according to the Finance Companies Control Law. This seeks to accurately track down the offenders, promptly putting them on trial and inflicting penalties on them.
The minister of justice and the chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, said that the new regulations will help to reduce the exploitation of debtors’ default through illegal means that do not take into account the debtors’ credit status and their ability to repay the debt.
Furthermore, he pointed out that the royal order will guarantee the ministry’s online links to the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) so that it can put in place the necessary mechanisms and arrangements, in partnership between the two bodies.

HIGHLIGHT

According to the second clause of Article 35 any person violating any of the provisions of the law shall be subject, depending on the gravity of the violation, to a fine not exceeding SR500,000 ($133,000) and imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or either penalty.

Article 4 of the Finance Companies Control Law states that no finance activities, as specified under this law, may be engaged in without obtaining a license in accordance with the provisions of this law and other applicable laws.
It also states that an unlicensed person may not, by any means, indicate, explicitly or implicitly, the engagement in finance activities as specified under this law.
Topics: Saudi finance ministry King Salman

Curfew partially lifted across Saudi Arabia, except in Makkah city

RIYADH: King Salman has ordered the partial lifting of the curfew across Saudi Arabia, with the exception of the holy city of Makkah and adjacent places previously isolated after a COVID-19 outbreak.

A royal decree carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) early Sunday said the curfew is off from 9 o'clock in the morning to 5 o'clock in the afternoon, from April 26, 2020 to May 13, 2020.

Makkah and its neighborhood shall remain under 24-hour curfew, the decree said.

The new order was based on recommendations of relevant health authorities to enable the return of some economic activities and to relieve citizens and residents..

Allowed to reopen starting 6 Ramadan 1441 AH (April 29 in the Gregorian calendar) until 20 Ramadan 1441 AH (May 13, 2020) are wholesale and retail trade stores, as well as commercial centers or malls.

Contracting companies and factories are also allowed to resume their activities "without restrictions on time, according to the nature of their business."

Not allowed to open are centers "that do not achieve physical distance, including: beauty clinics, barber salons, sports and health clubs, recreational centers, cinemas, beauty salons, restaurants, cafes and other activities determined by the competent authorities."

The decree instructed authorities responsible for monitoring economic, commercial and industrial activities to ensure that the precautionary and preventive measures approved by the Ministry of Health and other competent authorities are complied with.

Law enforcers are also instructed to ensure that "social distancing" is observed at all times, and that social gatherings involving more than five people, such as wedding events and parties shall remain disallowed.

The decree reminded the public that the prescribed penalties will be imposed on violators and facilities that violate the regulations and instructions will be closed according to established procedures.

Since COVID-19 was first discovered in Wuhan, China late last year, Saudi Arabia has reported 16,299 COVID-19 cases, including 136 deaths. Some 2,214 patients were reported to have recovered so far.

Worldwide, the number of cases neared 2.8 millions cases and the number of deaths passed the 200,000 mark, with the US accounting for over 53,000, or more than 25 percent of the total.

 

Topics: Coronavirus Makkah COVID-19

