US Republican candidate: 'I'm pushing to put (Islam) on trial'

Crews responded after a fire broke out on Friday at the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau in Missouri. (Photo/Cape Girardeau Fire Department)
This Friday, April 24, 2020 photo shows damage to the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau, Mo. after a fire. (AP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

US Republican candidate: ‘I’m pushing to put (Islam) on trial’

Updated 16 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: At first, the Republican Party of Iowa was quick to distance itself from Rick Phillips, a Republican candidate for the state’s 2nd Congressional District primary on June 2.
Running on an anti-Muslim platform, Phillips denigrated mosques as “nothing more than military outposts where the seeds of hatred are sown against our country,” and called to eliminate Islam from the US.  
The party’s rebuke of him came in response to an email by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) urging its local leaders to repudiate the candidate’s comments.  
But some officials within the party forwarded CAIR’s email to an anti-Muslim pseudo-intellectual called Steve Kirby, engaging him to defend Phillips.
“One might not like to hear what Mr. Phillips has to say about Islam, but in these particular issues there are facts to support Mr. Phillips,” Kirby wrote in the email thread. “Islam has core tenets in irreconcilable conflict with the Constitution.”  
Thomas Jefferson, one of the key founding fathers, owned a copy of the Qur’an, and wrote about Islam in his early political treatises.  
Campaigning for religious freedom, Jefferson argued: “Neither Pagan nor Mahamedan nor Jew ought to be excluded from the civil rights of the Commonwealth because of his religion.”
Robert McCaw, director of government affairs at CAIR, told Arab News: “Prior to the founding of our nation, Muslims were here contributing and building toward its success. First brought here as slaves, they’ve fought in every American war since then, including the revolutionary war.”
Last year, Congress passed a resolution that recognizes American Muslims’ history and contributions to the nation.

Born and raised in Iowa, Phillips said where he grew up, “it was only white people.” He told Arab News: “I grew up on a farm. I was around cows and animals and such … Lots of fields.”
He learned about Islam watching YouTube videos, after which he concluded that the religion is anti-constitutional.  
“If (Muslims) achieve superiority, they’ll not permit the same (protected) rights that we have in our constitution now,” he said.
“That’s why I’m pushing to put (Islam) on trial. This whole ideology needs to be scrutinized by Americans so they can understand it better.”
Phillips said he is not promoting hate, just “telling the truth,” adding: “Jesus told the truth and he was crucified for it. Him being perfect ended with that result. I can’t see where I would be any different.”
McCaw said Phillips’ “anti-Muslim ideology and talking points are taken directly from the US Islamophobia network. To the common Islamophobe, Muslims have no place in American society — they aren’t protected by the constitution.”  
McCaw added: “When these ideas find political platforms to be spread on, that puts the American-Muslim community’s rights and safety in danger.”

Italy’s mosques usher in holy month with online ‘open day’

The traditional gathering in Turin’s central Parco Dora to mark the end of Ramadan has been called off. The celebration draws thousands of people every year. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 38 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy's mosques usher in holy month with online 'open day'

  Virtual gatherings promote Ramadan unity amid coronavirus lockdowns     
Updated 38 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Mosques around Italy are relying on technology to build community spirit after being forced to abandon the traditional Ramadan “open day” during the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

“Moschee aperte,” an annual Ramadan event when Islamic places of worship welcome the wider community, has been called off in major cities, including Turin, the industrial capital in Italy’s northeast, where the number of infections shows no sign of falling.
Said Hadine, a spokesman for the Vallette Mosque in Via Sansovino, one of Turin’s oldest, said that extra efforts are being made to strengthen community solidarity in the face of the pandemic.
“Each Muslim will transform their home into a mosque and their family into a community. All these communities will always be united,” he said.
Taraweeh, or evening prayers, and sermons from the mosque will be transferred online, Hadine said.
However, the traditional gathering in Turin’s central Parco Dora to mark the end of Ramadan has been called off. The celebration, held under a huge canopy, draws thousands of people every year.
Despite struggling financially because of coronavirus restrictions introduced in early March, mosques in Turin and around the country are working hard to help the community.
“At the beginning there was confusion on what we could and couldn’t do,” Hadine said.
“After the mosque was closed along with churches all over Italy, we began to bring food parcels to those who needed help — both to our faithful and to their neighbors. We do not make distinctions,” he added.

Brahim Baya, of the Taiba Mosque in Via Chivasso, in Turin, said that last year up to 4,000 people gathered for Ramadan in the city.
“This moment is difficult, but we will find a way to be united, even if we are apart, by using new technologies and the internet,” he said.
“While we pray on various social networks, we have to stay close in this holy month, especially with those in need and in hardship. We talk to people who have been locked in their homes for weeks, whose shops or businesses have closed so they have no income.”
In Italy, where Muslims make up almost 5 percent of the population, the country’s 1,100 mosques — along with other places of worship — will remain closed until at least May 4 to comply with the government measures to curb the spread of the virus.
From the country’s north to south, Ramadan is being welcomed with online prayers and expressions of solidarity.
In Palermo, the Tunisian community is offering free meals to needy families in the Sicilian capital.
“We serve 150 free meals a day,” said Hafedh Rashas, who owns a restaurant in the city center.
“As the business is closed for the lockdown, we decided to prepare meals and deliver them to those in need as long as we have money to buy food. We do not send meals only to Muslims but to all those who ask for help during this hardship,” he said.
“We must stand united, especially when Ramadan comes. We need to be close to one another and help those who are having a difficult time. We have to be even closer when we cannot meet at night, cheer and share our experiences.
“That is why we are making an effort to reach whoever is in need, so that this holy time of the year can be lived properly,” Rashas said.

