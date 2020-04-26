You are here

Two Dutch mink farms infected with coronavirus

The farms are located east of Eindhoven in the Northern Brabant province, one of the regions hardest hit by the outbreak. (File/AFP)
AFP

  The animals showed signs of breathing difficulty
  Current research does not indicate that animals can pass the virus back to humans
THE HAGUE: Dutch authorities Sunday cordoned off two mink farms in the southern Netherlands after tests showed the animals had been infected with the coronavirus, most likely from human contact.
The farms are located east of Eindhoven in the Northern Brabant province, one of the regions hardest hit by the outbreak which has killed more than 4,400 people and infected 37,000 others in the lowlands country.
“The mink showed various signs of the disease including breathing difficulties,” the Dutch agricultural ministry said in a statement.
Tests showed the furry animals suffering from COVID-19.
“As several employees at the businesses had symptoms of coronavirus, it is believed that they passed it on to the animals,” the ministry said.
Previous examples showed that the weasel-like animals “were susceptible to the virus,” it added.
“Currently there is no indication that domestic or farm animals play any role in the spread of COVID-19... and there is no risk that the viral infection will be passed back to humans,” the ministry said.
“Human-to-human transmission is the driving force behind the current corona pandemic.”
Dutch Agricultural Minister Carola Schouten however ordered that a public road be closed off near the farms and advised people not to come closer than 400 meters of the farms.
Mink farmers are also ordered to report any respiratory problems or a jump in mink deaths to authorities.
Keeping mink for their fur has been a controversial issue in the Netherlands, with its highest court in 2016 ordering that all mink breeding must cease by 2024.

German minister backs creating legal right to work from home

German minister backs creating legal right to work from home

  Initial estimates suggest the proportion of the work force working from home has risen to around 8 million people
  The minister has called on for a right to work from home before the coronavirus pandemic
BERLIN: Germany’s labor minister wants to enshrine into law the right to work from home if it is feasible to do so, even after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.
Labor Minister Hubertus Heil told Sunday’s edition of the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that he aims to put forward such legislation this fall. He said initial estimates suggest the proportion of the work force working from home has risen from 12% to 25% during the virus crisis, to around 8 million people.
“Everyone who wants to and whose job allows it should be able to work in a home office, even when the corona pandemic is over,” Heil was quoted as saying. “We are learning in the pandemic how much work can be done from home these days.”
Heil stressed that “we want to enable more home working, but not force it.” He said people could choose to switch entirely to working from home, or do so for only one or two days per week.
Heil’s center-left Social Democrats, the junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s governing coalition, had already called in December — long before the virus epidemic brought public life in Germany and elsewhere to a near-standstill — for the establishment of a right to work from home.

