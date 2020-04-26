RIYADH: The Council of Cooperative Health Insurance has stated that the Consolidated Health Insurance Policy covers child vaccinations through home medical care for 90 days as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Qualified health insurance companies and accredited health care providers have been told to put the order into effect and service providers were urged to survey individuals failing to do the required vaccinations and tell them to get the necessary children’s vaccinations approved by the Ministry of Health.
“The Council has set several criteria that must be adhered to. Qualified health insurance companies are obliged to provide child vaccination service through council-accredited service providers within the medical network of the insured,” said the council’s spokesperson, Yasser Al-Maarek.
Service providers must also comply with patient safety and infection control standards and procedures approved by the relevant regulatory authorities, the spokesperson said.
He called on all qualified insurance companies and accredited health care providers to inform their clients about these procedures. He also urged service providers wishing to provide home medical care to notify the Council’s general secretariat by email ([email protected]) so that the Council can include them in the list of home medical care providers and notify insurance companies.
Al-Maarek called on people with insurance to take advantage of the communication channels provided by the Council for inquiries, feedback, suggestions and complaints. These include telephone (920001177), e-portal (www.cchi.gov.sa), email ([email protected]) and a smartphone application, in addition to the official pages of the Council on the various social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook.
Insurance to cover children’s vaccinations in Saudi Arabia through home medical care
https://arab.news/6zrhk
Insurance to cover children’s vaccinations in Saudi Arabia through home medical care
- Service providers must comply with patient safety and infection control standards
RIYADH: The Council of Cooperative Health Insurance has stated that the Consolidated Health Insurance Policy covers child vaccinations through home medical care for 90 days as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak.