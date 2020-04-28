You are here

Oil market falls again as ‘tank top’ looms

What really spooked crude markets was a report from Goldman Sachs that oil storage facilities would hit “tank top” — maximum capacity — by the middle of May. (AFP)
Updated 28 April 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Oil prices crashed again in global trading on Monday amid predictions that by the middle of next month the world’s storage would be full to the brim.

West Texas Intermediate, the US standard, fell 26 percent to $12.20 a barrel — heading toward the catastrophic negative levels of last week. Brent, the Middle East benchmark, fell below $20 in European trading, down 9 percent at $19.60.

Continuing worries about the economic downturn cased by the coronavirus pandemic were not dispelled by hopes of relaxation of lockdown in many countries.

But what really spooked crude markets was a report from Goldman Sachs that oil storage facilities would hit “tank top” — maximum capacity — by the middle of May.

Another big US bank, JP Morgan, said US oil companies would close down 1.5m barrels a day of production in June, more than 10 percent of total US output, as demand and storage left them with no alternative.

“It will take another couple of months at least to get any kind of supply-demand balance,” said Matt Stanley, senior broker in Dubai at global trading firm Starfuels. “There needs to be some action by the suppliers. We can’t just wait for default bankruptcies to correct the market.”

Historic cuts by OPEC+ producers begin at the end of this week, but experts fear they will not be enough to compensate for the dramatic reduction of demand. The Brent contract for June expires on Thursday, which is likely to exert further pressure on prices.

Bankruptcies among small to middle-ranking US oil companies are accelerating. President Trump has pledged to support the industry, but there are doubts his measures will get through Congress.

US auto factories likely to stay closed another 2 weeks

DETROIT: Fiat Chrysler is backing off a planned May 4 restart at its North American factories because some US states still will have stay-home orders in place.
The move likely means that factories of all three Detroit automakers will be idled for at least another two weeks as they negotiate reopening terms with the United Auto Workers union.
“In light of the updated state stay in place orders, the company is re-evaluating its plans to resume its North American operations and will communicate new restart dates in due course,” FCA said Monday night in a statement.
Ford, General Motors and FCA factories have been idled for over a month due to fears of spreading the coronavirus.
In Michigan, where FCA has multiple factories, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is taking a “hard look” at whether to let industrial sectors like manufacturing reopen in the next phase of loosening restrictions.
The Democratic governor also said she will ask the Republican-led Legislature to lengthen her emergency declaration by 28 days before it expires late Thursday.
Brian Rothenberg, a UAW spokesman, said the union hasn’t heard of any restart dates from the automakers. GM said it hasn’t announced a start date, while Ford said a date hasn’t been determined.
The companies have pledged to monitor workers’ temperatures, redesign work stations and stagger shifts to minimize contact with others, require masks, gloves and other protection equipment, and frequently sanitize factories in an effort to keep workers safe.
But the union wants companies to consider testing workers before they enter factories.
Detroit auto companies employ about 150,000 factory workers mainly in the industrial Midwest, but there are factories from New York to Tennessee and Texas.

