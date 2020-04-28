You are here

Lebanon’s first offshore exploration well does not yield gas, oil

The consortium found evidence traces of gas, which confirmed the presence of a hydrocarbon system, did not encounter any reservoirs of the Tamar formation. (NNA)
DUBAI: A consortium working for Lebanon’s first-ever offshore exploration well has finished drilling work at the site but initial results indicate a ‘negative result’ in the block.

“Total E&P Liban has completed the drilling of Byblos well 16/1 on Block 4 to a depth of 4,076 meters,” state news agency NNA reported.

The joint venture between Total and ENI – who owns a 40 percent stake separately – and Novatek, which controls the remaining equity, operate the well located 30 kilometers offshore Beirut and was drilled in a water depth of approximatively 1,500 meters.

“We are satisfied to have drilled the first ever exploration well in the Lebanese offshore domain, according to the initial program. We thank the Ministry of Energy and Water and the Lebanese Petroleum Administration for their invaluable support notably to overcome the challenge resulting from the Covid-19 crisis. Despite of the negative result, this well has provided valuable data and learnings that will be integrated into our evaluation of the area,” said Ricardo Darré, the managing director of Total E&P Liban.

The well exploration penetrated the entire Oligo-Miocene target section, where evidence traces of gas confirmed the presence of a hydrocarbon system. However, it did not encounter any reservoirs of the Tamar formation, which was the target of the exploration well.

Based on the data acquired during drilling, studies will be conducted to understand the results and further evaluate the exploration potential of the Total operated JV blocks and for offshore Lebanon, the report added.

US auto factories likely to stay closed another 2 weeks

Updated 28 April 2020
AP

US auto factories likely to stay closed another 2 weeks

  • All three Detroit automakers will be idled for at least another two weeks
  • Detroit auto companies employ about 150,000 factory workers mainly in the industrial Midwest
Updated 28 April 2020
AP

DETROIT: Fiat Chrysler is backing off a planned May 4 restart at its North American factories because some US states still will have stay-home orders in place.
The move likely means that factories of all three Detroit automakers will be idled for at least another two weeks as they negotiate reopening terms with the United Auto Workers union.
“In light of the updated state stay in place orders, the company is re-evaluating its plans to resume its North American operations and will communicate new restart dates in due course,” FCA said Monday night in a statement.
Ford, General Motors and FCA factories have been idled for over a month due to fears of spreading the coronavirus.
In Michigan, where FCA has multiple factories, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is taking a “hard look” at whether to let industrial sectors like manufacturing reopen in the next phase of loosening restrictions.
The Democratic governor also said she will ask the Republican-led Legislature to lengthen her emergency declaration by 28 days before it expires late Thursday.
Brian Rothenberg, a UAW spokesman, said the union hasn’t heard of any restart dates from the automakers. GM said it hasn’t announced a start date, while Ford said a date hasn’t been determined.
The companies have pledged to monitor workers’ temperatures, redesign work stations and stagger shifts to minimize contact with others, require masks, gloves and other protection equipment, and frequently sanitize factories in an effort to keep workers safe.
But the union wants companies to consider testing workers before they enter factories.
Detroit auto companies employ about 150,000 factory workers mainly in the industrial Midwest, but there are factories from New York to Tennessee and Texas.

