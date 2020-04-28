You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan’s King Abdullah calls for heightened coronavirus efforts as country returns to normal life

Jordan’s King Abdullah calls for heightened coronavirus efforts as country returns to normal life

The meeting comes as new measures to ease the lockdown have been announced. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mcz6a

Updated 28 April 2020
Arab News

Jordan’s King Abdullah calls for heightened coronavirus efforts as country returns to normal life

  • The King was in a virtual meeting with Jordanian governors, where he urged them to protect citizens and the private sector
  • Jordan is partially lifting a month-long nationwide ban on the use of vehicles prompted by the outbreak
Updated 28 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan’s King Abdullah has emphasized the importance of coordination among government entities during the coronavirus pandemic, state-run Jordan News Agency has reported.
The King was in a virtual meeting with Jordanian governors, where he urged them to protect citizens and the private sector as the country gradually returns to normal life after weeks-long of virus lockdown.
Abdullah said governors should monitor market prices to protect consumers, and to address concerns of small and medium-sized enterprises.
The public should be well informed about health precautions when going to shops, the King said, adding failure to comply with regulations could take Jordan “two steps back” in its fight against the virus.
The governors said they were working with the Ministry of Interior and the National Center for Security and Crisis Management to ensure a safe transition for citizens.
The meeting comes as new measures to ease the lockdown have been announced, including partially lifting a month-long nationwide ban on the use of vehicles prompted by the outbreak.
People will be able to use their cars from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and only within governorates, the Jordan News Agency reported, citing a government spokesperson.
The decision will be subject to constant review, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said, adding there will be strict regulations to prevent traffic.
The minister announced a new system that will selectively allow cars to operate based on their plate numbers, and that only two people can be in a vehicle at the same time.
Efforts to help daily-wage workers in the country have continued, the report added, with authorities expecting to distribute cash assistance to 200,000 families.
64,400 families have already received help from the National Aid Fund, the report said, which amounted to around $12.2 million.

Topics: Jordan Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Jordan allows expats to leave without paying fines amid coronavirus pandemic
Middle-East
Jordan warns price gougers taking advantage of coronavirus crisis

US embassy in Yemen rejects 'unilateral steps' taken by southern separatists

Updated 28 April 2020
Arab News

US embassy in Yemen rejects 'unilateral steps' taken by southern separatists

Updated 28 April 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The US embassy in Yemen said on Tuesday it rejected unilateral steps taken by the Southern Transitional Council (STC), adding they “only exacerbate instability” in the war-torn country.
“I am concerned with the recent actions of Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council, including what the STC calls an announcement of ‘self administration’,” Ambassador Christopher Henzel said.


Yemen’s leading separatist group declared self-rule in the south on Monday, complicating UN efforts to end a ruinous conflict and protect the country’s shattered health sector from the spread of COVID-19.
He said these unilateral steps are especially unhelpful at a time when the country is threatened by the coronavirus pandemic.
Henzel called on the STC to abide by the Riyadh agreement, “reengage in the political process” and not threaten to complicate the efforts of UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths.

Topics: Yemen Southern Transitional Council (STC)

Related

Special
Middle-East
Yemen’s separatist council urged to ditch self-rule declaration
Middle-East
Coalition seeks end to escalation in Yemen, urges return to Riyadh deal

Latest updates

More than 250,000 Saudi housing units identified for foreign workers
Swiss to try PSG president Qatari Nasser Al-Khelaifi in September
New Saudi study aims to map genetic links to COVID-19
Driver who rammed Paris police pledged allegiance to Daesh
BP hikes debt, keeps dividend as coronavirus hammers profits

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.