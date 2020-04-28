Jordan’s King Abdullah calls for heightened coronavirus efforts as country returns to normal life

DUBAI: Jordan’s King Abdullah has emphasized the importance of coordination among government entities during the coronavirus pandemic, state-run Jordan News Agency has reported.

The King was in a virtual meeting with Jordanian governors, where he urged them to protect citizens and the private sector as the country gradually returns to normal life after weeks-long of virus lockdown.

Abdullah said governors should monitor market prices to protect consumers, and to address concerns of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The public should be well informed about health precautions when going to shops, the King said, adding failure to comply with regulations could take Jordan “two steps back” in its fight against the virus.

The governors said they were working with the Ministry of Interior and the National Center for Security and Crisis Management to ensure a safe transition for citizens.

The meeting comes as new measures to ease the lockdown have been announced, including partially lifting a month-long nationwide ban on the use of vehicles prompted by the outbreak.

People will be able to use their cars from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and only within governorates, the Jordan News Agency reported, citing a government spokesperson.

The decision will be subject to constant review, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said, adding there will be strict regulations to prevent traffic.

The minister announced a new system that will selectively allow cars to operate based on their plate numbers, and that only two people can be in a vehicle at the same time.

Efforts to help daily-wage workers in the country have continued, the report added, with authorities expecting to distribute cash assistance to 200,000 families.

64,400 families have already received help from the National Aid Fund, the report said, which amounted to around $12.2 million.