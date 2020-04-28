You are here

Saudi unmanned aircraft systems set for 2021 launch

INTRA Defense Technologies Co., in coordination with the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), has begun a project to manufacture and develop unmanned aircraft systems. (INTRA/intras.net)
JEDDAH: INTRA Defense Technologies Co., in coordination with the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), has begun a project to manufacture and develop unmanned aircraft systems that will become operational in the first quarter of 2021.

The project, worth SR750 million ($195 million), is expected to generate around 500 jobs, 70 percent of which will be occupied by Saudis.

GAMI Gov. Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Ohaili said the authority aims to boost the productivity of Saudi military industries and help them create job opportunities for the Kingdom’s youth and sustain economic development by enhancing non-oil revenues.

He praised local manufacturers, especially in the private sector, saying 25 Saudi companies have already been granted licenses to operate in the military industry sector.

INTRA President Salman bin Nasser Al-Shathri said 60 percent of the project’s operations will be handled by Saudi enterprises, and 60 percent of its output will be destined for export.

Al-Ohaili inaugurated the Assif Drone, manufactured by INTRA Defense Technologies Co., at the Dubai Airshow 2019.

The tactical drone is equipped with advanced technology and can operate a wide range of reconnaissance missions, including border and highway patrols, and pipeline inspections.

British Airways set to cut up to 12,000 jobs

Updated 58 min 48 sec ago
AFP

British Airways set to cut up to 12,000 jobs

  • Restructuring forced on the carrier by the fallout from the coronavirus, says parent company IAG
  • BA CEO Alex Cruz warned last month there would be consequences for the airline after the coronavirus pandemic devastated demand
Updated 58 min 48 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: British Airways is to slash up to 12,000 jobs as part of a restructuring forced on the carrier by the fallout from the coronavirus, its parent company IAG said on Tuesday.
The firm said its plans were still under consultation but it was “likely that they will affect most of British Airways’ employees and may result in the redundancy of up to 12,000.”
Passenger demand would take “several years” to return to 2019 levels, the firm said.
International Airlines Group (IAG), which also owns Iberia and Vueling, saw its shares lose 2.2 percent as preliminary results showed first quarter revenue had fallen by 13 percent to €4.6 billion ($4.9 billion).
The group’s operating result before exceptional items came in at a loss of €535 million, compared with a profit of €135 million last year, with the second quarter expected to be worse.
IAG said it had reduced passenger capacity for April and May by 94 percent compared with the same period in 2019.
BA chief executive Alex Cruz had warned last month there would be consequences for the airline after the coronavirus pandemic devastated demand.

Topics: British Airways Coronavirus

