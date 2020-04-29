You are here

  • Home
  • India softens toward Muslims after Islamophobia outcry

India softens toward Muslims after Islamophobia outcry

A Muslim man, among 29 people arrested by Indian authorities, walks towards an ambulance before being taken to a prison from a quarantine center in Prayagraj. (Files/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j9fve

Updated 19 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

India softens toward Muslims after Islamophobia outcry

  • Growing attacks on Muslims undermine India’s positive image, says analyst
Updated 19 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for unity and religious harmony after an international outcry over increasing Islamophobia in the country.

The Muslim outreach attempts began after influential figures in the Arab world objected to the government blaming an event organized by the religious missionary group the Tablighi Jamaat (TJ) for “contributing to a 30 percent rise in the coronavirus cases” in India.
On Sunday the head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP’s paternal organization and masthead of Hindu rightwing nationalism, called upon people to “come together and fight the menace of coronavirus jointly.”
“All 130 crore Indians are our family,” said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. “We are one. We should not blame the entire community for the mistake of a few individuals. People who are more mature in both communities should come forward and start a dialogue to remove prejudices among people’s minds.”
A day earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Muslims on the start of Ramadan.
“I pray for everyone’s safety, well-being and prosperity,” he tweeted. “May this Holy Month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet.”
Blaming TJ placed New Delhi’s carefully cultivated relationship with the Middle East under the microscope after the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly disapproved of hate speech by Indian nationals accusing the missionary group of deliberately exacerbating the pandemic.
Princess Hend Al-Qassimi, a member of the UAE royal family, reprimanded an Indian expatriate in Dubai for targeting Muslims and blaming the TJ for the spread of the outbreak.

FASTFACT

Princess Hend Al-Qassimi, a member of the UAE royal family, reprimanded an Indian expatriate in Dubai for targeting Muslims for the spread of the outbreak.

She shared a UAE law which banned hate speech, adding that anyone who was “openly racist and discriminatory” in the UAE would be fined and made to leave.
She further stressed the need “to reject hatred and replace it with love on earth to live together.”
On Friday, India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar called his counterparts in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and reassured them about the situation in India.
“Pandemics further highlight the need for international cooperation,” he tweeted after the talks. “Few better examples than our relationship with #UAE. Applaud the generosity of spirit and clarity of policy that has characterised its approach. Thank HH @ABZayed for the warm conversation.”
Analysts said that such strong reactions from the Gulf countries were “causing anxiety” in the government.
“This is the first time in many years that we are witnessing a trenchant reaction coming from the Arab world about the happenings in India,” Sanjay Kapoor, editor of English magazine Hardnews, told Arab News. “It is unusual and is causing anxiety in the government as well amongst all those who do business with the Gulf. Modi has to be wise in how he deals with the Arab world, not just due to the remittances that the workers send, but much of its politics in that region is linked to the support that Saudi provides.”
Prof. Sujata Ashwarya, of New Delhi-based Jamia Milia Islamia University, said that the growing Islamophobia in India undermined the positive image of India in the Muslim world.
“The consequences could be grave,” she told Arab News. “Once you lose your touch, it is difficult to get that back easily. Soft power is the twin of hard power.”

Topics: India RSS BJP

Related

World
Stop mob lynching of minorities, leading Indians tell Prime Minister Modi
World
Mob lynches Muslim man over cow smuggling charges in India

Pakistan approves $18.6 million to fence border with Iran

Pakistani soldiers wearing facemasks stand guard at the closed Pakistan-Iran border in Taftan on Feb. 25. (Files/AFP)
Updated 4 min 8 sec ago
Naimat Khan

Pakistan approves $18.6 million to fence border with Iran

  • Pakistan sealed the border on Feb. 24 after Tehran confirmed coronavirus-related deaths
Updated 4 min 8 sec ago
Naimat Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Monday approved 3 billion rupees ($18.6 million) in additional funds for the fencing of its border with Iran.
The funds were in the form of a supplementary technical grant.
Pakistan started fencing certain areas of the border in May last year, which Iran is against.
The Senate of Pakistan was informed about the move by the Frontier Constabulary of Balochistan on May 10, 2019.
The 900 km border begins at the Koh-i-Malik Salih mountain and ends at Gwadar Bay in the Gulf of Oman. It passes through a diverse landscape of mountain ridges, seasonal streams and rivers, and is notorious for human trafficking, smuggling and cross-border militancy.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has opened five crossings on the border to allow cargo trucks to cross over to Balochistan, Foreign Office spokeswoman, Aisha Farooqui, confirmed on Tuesday, adding that no individual movement was permitted.
“All five border points are open for cargo only. Pedestrians can come only through Taftan,” Farooqui told Arab News, referring to another crossing on the 900 km Pakistani-Iranian border in Balochistan province.
Pakistan sealed the border on Feb. 24 after Tehran confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

HIGHLIGHT

The South Asian nation began installing barricades in May last year, despite resistance from Tehran.

At Taftan, however, Pakistanis who were in Iran for pilgrimage continued to cross into Balochistan as Iranian authorities stamped them out.
Other crossing points, namely Gabd, Mand, Katagar and Chedgi, remained closed until the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) decided to open them for transport of dates and other essential commodities.
According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior on April 21, the crossing points will remain open three days a week to facilitate trade. Three entry points — Gabd, Mand and Taftan — were reopened on April 21 for up to 50 trucks and 110 pickup vehicles a day.
From Monday, entry of 40 trucks and up to 100 pickup vehicles a day — also three times a week — is allowed at Katagar and Chedgi.
According to the ministry’s notification, the trucks can enter between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The vehicles and cargo have to be disinfected after customs clearance. Protective measures are in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

Topics: Pakistan Iran

Related

Latest updates

India softens toward Muslims after Islamophobia outcry
Pakistan approves $18.6 million to fence border with Iran
Bupa Arabia rolls out COVID-19 measures
Why Erdogan’s coronavirus mishandling will be fatal, but not to him
Why street brawls surge in Egypt during Ramadan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.