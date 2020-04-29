You are here

  • Home
  • Singapore confirms 690 new coronavirus cases

Singapore confirms 690 new coronavirus cases

Singapore has among the highest number of coronavirus infections in Asia. Above, a government staff demonstrate Singapore’s new contact-tracing smartphone app called TraceTogether. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ya3a2

Updated 29 April 2020
Reuters

Singapore confirms 690 new coronavirus cases

  • Singapore has among the highest number of coronavirus infections in Asia
Updated 29 April 2020
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s health ministry confirmed 690 more coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking total cases there to 15,641.
Most of the new cases are among migrant workers living in dormitories in the city-state, which has among the highest number of coronavirus infections in Asia.

Topics: Coronavirus Singapore

Related

Special
World
Singapore study predicts end of pandemic by December
World
Singapore extends partial coronavirus lockdown until June 1 as infections surge

Tunisia to partially reopen economy from next week

Updated 12 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

Tunisia to partially reopen economy from next week

  • Tunisia's lockdown has stopped 25,000 cases of the virus and 1,000 deaths
Updated 12 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia will start relaxing its coronavirus lockdown next week, reopening parts of the food and construction sectors and allowing half of government employees to return to work, it said on Wednesday.
Its lockdown, in place since March, has stopped 25,000 cases of the virus and 1,000 deaths, Health Minister Abdelatif el-Makki said on television. Tunisia, which has about 500 intensive care beds, has confirmed fewer than 1,000 cases in all.
“Tunisia has controlled the first wave of the pandemic, but we do not know about a possible second wave,” he said.
The lockdown will begin to be eased on May 4. Further easing after May 11 will include clothing shops and malls, said Lobna Jribi, the minister in charge of major projects, in the same broadcast.
Public transport will partially reopen from May 4, she said.
“The plan is we can open the economy gradually, but still control the pandemic,” Jribi said.
Tunisia’s economy is expected to shrink by 4.3% this year as a result of the crisis, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Topics: Tunisia economy Coronavirus

Related

Lifestyle
French-Tunisian artist eLseed creates virtual collage on Zoom

Latest updates

Prince Alwaleed pledges $30m to fight pandemic
Lebanon’s female modernist stars: Four stellar Arab artists who deserve greater recognition
Tunisia to partially reopen economy from next week
Lebanon’s central bank governor sees no need for deposits haircut, dismisses PM’s attack
Saudi athletic commission to launch series of virtual sessions with sports stars in Ramadan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.