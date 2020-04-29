SINGAPORE: Singapore’s health ministry confirmed 690 more coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking total cases there to 15,641.
Most of the new cases are among migrant workers living in dormitories in the city-state, which has among the highest number of coronavirus infections in Asia.
Singapore confirms 690 new coronavirus cases
https://arab.news/ya3a2
Singapore confirms 690 new coronavirus cases
- Singapore has among the highest number of coronavirus infections in Asia
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s health ministry confirmed 690 more coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking total cases there to 15,641.