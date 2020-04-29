You are here

  • Home
  • A simple 10-minute makeup look for your next Zoom meeting

A simple 10-minute makeup look for your next Zoom meeting

Woman applying makeup. (Getty)
Short Url

https://arab.news/49b9w

Updated 26 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem

A simple 10-minute makeup look for your next Zoom meeting

Updated 26 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: Chi Shevket, senior regional makeup trainer for Hourglass Middle East, reveals how to get a simple, sophisticated beauty look in minutes for your next video call. 

Prep the skin

“You need to prep your skin, whether you’re going for a natural makeup look or full glam,” states Shevket. The makeup artist suggests cleansing your skin thoroughly and moisturizing before applying the Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer to clean skin. “Primers not only create a smooth canvas for makeup, but they also conceal redness, minimize the appearance of pores, fine lines and wrinkles and provide sun protection,” she explains.

Camouflage carefully

Minimize shadows under the eyes, around the nose and under the lips with a concealer. “Apply a few dots of concealer in each area of the face and buff it in with a blending brush or sponge,” says the makeup artist. Shevket likes the Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer. The highly-pigmented formula not only conceals dark spots and blemishes, but also creates an undetectable, creaseless finish. 

Contour subtly

“The lighting on a Zoom call isn’t the most forgiving, and having been stuck inside for weeks, you can easily look washed out on screen,” notes Shevket. “Adding a touch of bronzer will give your skin a natural, sun-kissed look.” Her go-to: Hourglass’ The Ambient Lighting Bronzer, which provides a warm bronze shade that rivals a summer glow. You can apply it all over the face to create a healthy glow, or use it to carve out your features by applying the formula along the temples, hollows of the cheeks and jawline.

Define eyes and boost brows

Shevket says “there’s no need to spend hours on our eyebrows for a Zoom call, so a brow gel is the perfect go-to.” She suggests using a smudge-proof formula like the Hourglass Arch Brow Microfiber on the arches. Then, adding a few coats of mascara to amplify the eyes. “This will help you look wide awake on the call,” the makeup artist explains. 

Add the finishing touches

Add a pop of color to your lips and cheeks to complete your look. Shevket prefers a moisturizing formula for the lips, such as the Hourglass Girl Lip Stylo, to leave the pout hydrated and smooth. “The hybrid formula also doubles as a perfect creamy blush,” notes the makeup artist. “Simply dab onto your fingers and apply onto the apples of your cheeks,” she suggests.


 

Topics: makeup

Shanina Shaik, Halima Aden to strut down virtual runway in support of COVID-19 research

The virtual fashion show will feature part-Saudi Shanina Shaik. (AFP)
Updated 10 min 18 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Shanina Shaik, Halima Aden to strut down virtual runway in support of COVID-19 research

Updated 10 min 18 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

DUBAI: The world’s most famous supermodels are joining forces to take part in a virtual fashion show on May 1 in support of COVID-19 research.

US-Somali Halima Aden and part-Saudi Shanina Shaik will join Kim Kardashian West, Ashley Graham, Hailey Bieber, Winnie Harlow, Irina Shayk and many more for French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld’s CR Runway in collaboration with amfAR, a non-profit organization dedicated to the support of AIDS research.

The at-home fashion show will be styled from the wardrobe of each model by Roitfeld and her team.

Hosted by Derek Blasberg, head of YouTube Fashion and Beauty, the event will also feature at-home musical performances, tributes and messages from designers and contributors for front line workers. 

“The industry’s most powerful names will come together to bring an uplifting moment for everyone doing their part to stay home and to raise awareness for an important cause,” amfAR wrote on Instagram about the 30-minute steaming-event. 

The show will go live on YouTube at 12 a.m.

Topics: Shanina Shaik Halima Aden CR Runway Carine Roitfeld

Latest updates

Abu Dhabi announces world’s lowest tariff for solar power
Shanina Shaik, Halima Aden to strut down virtual runway in support of COVID-19 research
A simple 10-minute makeup look for your next Zoom meeting
UK PM Johnson and partner announce birth of baby boy
How Iraqi calligrapher Majid Al-Yousef’s journey began with bad handwriting

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.