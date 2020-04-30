You are here

5 healthy ways to break your fast

Stay away from high-sugar treats. (Shutterstock)
Devinder Bains

DUBAI: The holy month is upon us, and if you are fasting then iftar has become the most important part of your day. But do not dive straight into high-fat, high-sugar foods — make the meal really count.

Start with a drink




Water is key, so start with a glass or two. (Shutterstock)

Hydration should be your No. 1 priority as soon as you are allowed to eat and drink again. Water is key, so start with a glass or two. Think about adding fruit or vegetables for a smoothie, or a scoop of protein powder, to add flavor and get some much-needed quick and healthy calories.

Choose a variety of fruits




Change the fruit every few days to reap the benefits of some diverse nutrients. (Shutterstock)

Stay away from high-sugar treats. Opt for fruits for a much-needed boost of energy and hydration. Dates are the traditional option to break one’s fast because of their high natural sugar and nutrient content, but feel free to swap for mangoes, lychees, cherries, pears or grapes for the same affect. Change the fruit every few days to reap the benefits of some diverse nutrients.

Soup is your friend




Choose from vegetable soups, chicken, beef and bone broths, or miso for a nutrient-dense starter. (Shutterstock)

Start with something simple to avoid dealing with the indigestion of a heavy meal on an empty stomach. As well as being easy on the digestive system, they are another great way to get hydrated. Choose from vegetable soups, chicken, beef and bone broths, or miso for a nutrient-dense starter.

Balance is key




Choose protein-rich foods such as tofu, beans or lean meat to maintain muscle mass. (Shutterstock)

It is important to remember that you are not on a free pass to fill up non-stop on food every night as you will definitely gain weight. Stay away from high-fat fast foods such as cheeseburgers and chips. Choose protein-rich foods such as tofu, beans or lean meat to maintain muscle mass. Fat intake should come from healthy options such as nuts, fish and avocado.

Have some carbs




Add plenty of vegetables to your meal. (Shutterstock)

During the fasting period, the body will use glycogen (stored carbohydrates) for energy and brain activity, so it is important to replace depleted stores. Add plenty of vegetables to your meal as well as a healthy side of slow-release carbs such as brown rice, quinoa, wholegrain pasta or sweet potatoes.

US actress Lindsey Lohan thanks Dubai police for coronavirus efforts

The “Mean Girls” star posted a series of pictures on Wednesday of herself standing next to members of the Dubai police. (Instagram)
Arab News

US actress Lindsey Lohan thanks Dubai police for coronavirus efforts

DUBAI: American actress Lindsey Lohan, who has been living in Dubai since 2008, took to Instagram to thank the UAE government for keeping the country safe during the ongoing worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The “Mean Girls” star posted a series of pictures on Wednesday of herself standing next to members of the Dubai police while wearing a face mask and gloves.

“I wanted to thank the government of the UAE and the Dubai police for their continued support during these uncertain times and keeping this country safe. Wishing everyone a blessed month,” the star wrote to her 8.3 million followers.

The 33-year-old singer recently appeared on the chat show “Lights Out With David Spade” to promote her new single, “Back To Me”. During her conversation with Spade, Lohan talked about her experience of living in Dubai.

“It’s a city built on desert,” she said in her 17-minute video chat. “I came here in 2008 when they’d just finished building the Atlantis Hotel and there was none of this here. There was no DIFC, Downtown, Dubai Mall… anything that there is now.”

The star also spoke about the rules that Dubai has imposed on residents during the COVID-19 lockdown. “They are very strict here… You are not allowed outside. They take it very seriously,” she said.

