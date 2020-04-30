You are here

Russia’s coronavirus case tally passes 100,000 with record daily rise

A medic transports a patient to a hospital outside Moscow on April 27, 2020 where patients infected with coronavirus are being treated. (AFP)
  • Official nationwide death toll rose to 1,073 after 101 people with the virus died in the last 24 hours
MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday reported 7,099 new cases of the novel coronavirus, a record daily rise, bringing its nationwide tally to 106,498.
The official nationwide death toll rose to 1,073 after 101 people with the virus died in the last 24 hours, Russia’s coronavirus crisis response center said.

  • City-state’s total coronavirus cases now at 16,169
SINGAPORE: Singapore confirmed 528 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, its health ministry said, taking the city-state’s total cases to 16,169.

