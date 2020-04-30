You are here

  • Home
  • Spain’s coronavirus daily death toll falls to lowest tally in nearly six weeks

Spain’s coronavirus daily death toll falls to lowest tally in nearly six weeks

Healthcare workers applaud in return as they are cheered on outside the Gregorio Maranon Hospital in Madrid on April 27, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/whefp

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Spain’s coronavirus daily death toll falls to lowest tally in nearly six weeks

  • Number of cases registered in the country rose to 213,435 from 212,917 the day before
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

The number of fatalities related to the novel coronavirus recorded overnight in Spain fell to 268, the lowest tally in nearly six weeks, the country’s health ministry said on Thursday.
The overall death toll rose to 24,543 on Thursday up from 24,275 on the previous day, the ministry said. The number of cases registered in the country rose to 213,435 from 212,917 the day before.

Topics: Coronavirus Spain

Related

World
Spain removes language barriers for 1m deaf people amid COVID-19 pandemic
World
Spain struggles to keep jobs afloat amid pandemic crisis

German social distancing will be extended until May 10

Updated 36 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

German social distancing will be extended until May 10

  • ‘The contact restrictions will certainly now be extended until May 10 for the time being’
  • Germany began easing its coronavirus lockdown last week
Updated 36 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: Social distancing measures in Germany will be extended until May 10, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff said ahead of a government meeting later on Thursday to review lockdown restrictions.
Merkel and state leaders will discuss proposals on reopening schools and nurseries and resuming sporting events, but will wait until May 6 for data on the effect of first steps to ease the lockdown before moving again, Helge Braun said.
“The contact restrictions will certainly now be extended until May 10 for the time being,” he told broadcaster n-tv.
Germany began easing its lockdown last week, when some shops were allowed to open provided they practiced strict social distancing, but Merkel and government advisers are worried about the coronavirus infection rate rising.
The novel coronavirus reproduction rate in Germany is currently estimated at 0.76 on average, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Thursday.
The education ministers of Germany’s 16 federal states agreed on Tuesday that schools would slowly reopen classes for all grades by the summer holidays, although pupils would have to work and learn in smaller groups.
Retailers with floor space of up to 800 square meters are now allowed to open, along with car and bicycle dealers, and bookstores, though they must practice strict social distancing and hygiene rules.
Four of Germany’s leading science institutes said on Wednesday Germans must persevere with social distancing or risk exponential growth in the number of coronavirus cases.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 1,478 to 159,119, data from the RKI showed earlier on Thursday. The tally showed 6,288 people have died of the disease, a rise of 173 compared to Wednesday.

Topics: Coronavirus Germany

Related

Business & Economy
Germany announces new $10.8 billion coronavirus package
World
With virus ‘under control’, Germany begins opening up

Latest updates

Spain’s coronavirus daily death toll falls to lowest tally in nearly six weeks
US actress Lindsey Lohan thanks Dubai police for coronavirus efforts
German social distancing will be extended until May 10
Pakistan: Indian fire kills soldier, 2 civilians in Kashmir
Philippines reports 276 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.