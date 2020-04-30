You are here

  UAE calls on Libyan parties to commit to political process

UAE calls on Libyan parties to commit to political process

The statement expressed the UAE’s support for a political solution based on the Berlin conference. (File/AFP)
Reuters

UAE calls on Libyan parties to commit to political process

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates called on Thursday on all Libyan parties to commit to the UN-supervised political process to end the war, while at the same time saluting the eastern Libya based-army led by general Khalifa Haftar.
The UAE “commends the Libyan National Army for conducting anti-terror operations,” a statement by the Emirati Foreign Ministry said, expressing “its categorical rejection of the Turkish military intervention” in support of the rival, Tripoli-based Government of National Accord.
The statement expressed the UAE’s support for a political solution based on the Berlin conference, calling on “all parties to commit to the political process under the supervision of the United Nations.”

Arab League condemns Israel’s plan to extend sovereignty to parts of West Bank

CAIRO: Arab countries condemned Israel’s plan to de facto annex parts of the occupied West Bank as “a new war crime” against Palestinians, the Arab League said in a statement after a video conference meeting of Arab foreign ministers on Thursday.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in announcing a deal to form a unity government, has set July 1 for the start of cabinet discussions on extending Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements in the West Bank and annexing outright the area’s Jordan Valley.
Palestinians have expressed outrage at Israel’s plans to cement its hold further on land it seized in the 1967 Middle East war, territory they are seeking for a state.

